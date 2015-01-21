5 Ways to Repurpose Your Foundation

Foundation is truly the product that keeps on giving. While it primarily serves as the staple product in our makeup bags that helps give us a flawless complexion, it also has a number of other uses. And what’s better than a multipurpose product to help save time and money?

The best part about foundation is that it’s versatile, so you can build on it for greater coverage or use a light veil of product for priming purposes. For these reasons (among many others), we’ve rounded up some great ways to stretch your foundation further. Check out some of our favorite uses for the product below, and let us know how you repurpose your own foundation in the comments section below.

Eye Primer: There’s nothing worse than having your eyeshadow crease and slide around on your eyelids after you’ve spent a good portion of your morning applying it. The problem? Natural oils form on the eyelids throughout the day, causing eye makeup to basically just up and leave. The solution? Tap a bit of foundation on your eyelids before you apply your eye makeup to provide a grip for makeup to hang on to throughout the day. Dust a bit of powder over the foundation before you apply the eyeshadow as well for added protection.

Lip Primer: Similar to the tip above, after you moisture your lips with a bit of balm or an exfoliating lip scrub, tap some foundation onto your lips before you apply your lip color. Foundation helps neutralize the lips for the best color pay-off from your lip color, and it also helps the color to last longer throughout the day.

Concealer: A foundation that’s a few shades lighter can double as a concealer when you’re in a pinch. Sometimes we need a number of different shades of foundation to use throughout the year as our skin tone changes, so don’t throw out your summer shade in the winter or vice versa.

Contouring: Still trying to jump on the contour bandwagon? Purchase a stick foundation that’s a few shades darker than your current skin tone (but also within the same color family), and apply to the top of your forehead, under the jaw line, on the sides of your nose, and just below the cheek bones. Blend with a damp makeup sponge or a brush and voila!

Tinted Moisturizer: Have you ever wanted a lighter makeup look, but couldn’t find the right product to help you achieve that? Try this! Take a few pumps of your favorite moisturizer and an equal number pumps of your favorite foundation. Mix them together on the back of your hand and apply to your face with a damp sponge or brush. The moisturizer will help dilute the color, so your fave foundation has more of a tinted moisturizer effect.