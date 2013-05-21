5 Ways To Add Color To Your Daytime Makeup

Adding a little blue or green here and there doesn’t have to be reserved for after hours only. Instead, spice up your daytime look this spring with subtle pops of color that highlight, but don’t steal the show. Check out some of our favorites below.

Pastel Eye Shadow

Anna Sophia Robb perfectly displayed how to pull off pastel eye shadow. Dab a light layer from the outer corner of the eye to just before the inner corner. The white shadow at the crease and on the waterline evens it out without going overboard with the purple.

Stained Bright Lip

The easiest way to tone down a favorite bright lipstick, like Hannah Simone‘s, for daytime is by blotting with a tissue after one full swipe of the stick. If you’re on the hunt for a new color, try a lip stain, like Tarte LipSurgence lip tint ($24, tartecosmetics.com) for less pigmented color.

Peach Blush

Peach, a huge color this season, is the best way to add color to your makeup look without taking too bold of a risk. The color is so natural looking and yet, it really makes the features stand out. Just look at Nina Dobrev’s cheeks and lips. Her bone structure has never looked better.

Blue Cat Eye

A blue cat eye can be extreme, but Jaime King shows how to do it with wearable results. Apply a thin line right above the lashes, starting at the middle and only extending a little past the lashes.

Dark Navy Liner

For another take on the blue liner look, Revenge’s Crista B. Allen chose a navy, almost black liner. The subtle color made her flicked eyeliner perfect for both day and night wear.

