5 Tips To Keep Matte Lipstick Looking Fresh

While glossy lips are sure to grab attention, there’s just something about a nice matte lip that pulls together a look. Being both subtle and bold at the same time, matte lipsticks offer the best of both worlds—plus, they’re long-lasting. So, what’s not love? While they wear for a long time, they don’t always necessarily wear well. Especially during the winter, matte lipsticks can be the culprits for cracking our lips even more than they already are. To forget about the flakes and move forward throughout your day with your lipstick looking fresh, be sure to check out our top tips below.

1. Exfoliate: Even if your lips seem smooth, there’s bound to be some dead skin hanging around. Before applying a matte lipstick, exfoliating is a must. Grab your favorite lip scrub and get scrubbing. If you don’t, the matte formula will be sure to cling to any cracks and accentuate them, which is definitely a no-go.

2. Hydrate: While you’re probably thinking that matte and moisture don’t go hand-in-hand, the truth is that for best results, they should. After exfoliating, it’s extremely important to apply a lip-balm to add some hydration back to your lips. Allow the balm to sink it before applying your lipstick, this way there won’t be any shine ruining your matte look, and your lips will remain looking smooth all day long, too.

3. Prime: Typically, bleeding color occurs with creamy or glossy formulas, but when it does happen with a matte lipstick, it’s even more annoying to fix. To play it on the safe side, apply a lip primer directly on your lips before applying color to make sure it stays put.

4. Conceal: To make your matte lipstick really pop, dab a little bit of concealer on your lips to cancel out your natural lip color. This way, when you do apply your lipstick, it will show up bold and as true-to-color as can be.

5. Line: To keep things nice and neat, apply some lip liner along your lip line. Whether you use a shade that matches your lipstick or one that’s natural-hued, either will do. The lip liner will help further create a smooth base for your matte lipstick to lay on top of and keep it in place throughout the day.

