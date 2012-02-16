5 Tips For Looking As Pretty As A J.Mendel Model

Beautiful skin, a super strong brow, and the fluffiest of fluffy, easy breezy hair — we love it! Here’s a few tips from what we learned backstage, to get the absolutely lovely, completely pretty hair and makeup look from J.Mendel.

Tip #1: Start with well-moisturized skin.

Joy Fennel for Dr. Jart+ was backstage putting the brand’s Water Fuse Beauty Balm SPF 25 on each of the model’s faces before makeup was applied. She told us that when the skin is smooth and well moisturized, it can minimize the foundation used on the skin.

Tip #2: Don’t be afraid to make a dramatic brow statement.

It was big in the ’80s, and brows are most certainly back! Maybelline EyeStudio Master Shape Brow Pencil in Deep Brown was what Charlotte Tilbury used on the models to really fill in and extend the brow line for dramatic effect.

Tip #3: Think outside of the box.

Tilbury used lipstick on the eyelids as a final layer, and cheek color on the lips as a base. Remember, it’s makeup and it’s meant to be mixed and played with; don’t be afraid to use it in different areas.

Tip #4: Know your hair type and adopt the backstage look to suit it.

Orlando Pita for Beauty.com and T3 backstage told us this, and said that “the only thing I can say that works for all hair types is to wash and condition it daily.” Otherwise, know your hair type, and determine what extra steps you may need to do to get slightly tousled waves, such as adding frizz serum, first flat ironing it, etc.

Tip #5: Infuse volume via product as you are blowing out your hair. Depending on the hair type, Pita used Phyto Phytovolume Actif Intense Mousse or Phyto Phytovolume Actif Spray to garner tremendous volume from the start with the T3 Featherweight Luxe Dryer. He also recommends backcombing, but first spraying a finishing spray beforehand to prep, and then spray again afterwards to set.