You are what you eat. Well apparently, your skin is what you eat, too. Our friends at Page Daily gave us the scoop on what we should be eating for beautiful, healthy looking skin this season.

Countless skincare products claim to give you results simply by applying them. But did you know we can change the way our skin looks on the outside by what we put inside our bodies? Incorporating superfoods into your diet can help improve your skin. Dr. Nicholas Perricone, creator of the skincare lines Perricone MD and SUPER by Dr. Nicholas Perricone, has spent years researching how what we eat can affect how our skin appears, feels and even ages. Dr. Perricone shares with us 5 superfoods for beautiful skin:

There are many superfoods that benefit the skin–here is a sampling.

1. Wild salmon and other cold water fish (salmon, sardines, herring, trout, etc.) are great sources of protein, necessary to maintain and repair the body–including the skin on a cellular level. Protein cannot be stored. For optimum health and cellular repair we need quality protein at each meal. When rating a food either pro-inflammatory or anti-inflammatory, we find that protein is neutral. However, some sources of protein, such as the fish listed above, provide powerful anti-inflammatory benefits for two reasons:

· They are high in anti-inflammatory omega 3 essential fatty acids which keeps skin radiant, supple and wrinkle free, moods upbeat and brain functioning is at optimal levels

· Wild salmon’s pink or red color, owes its pigment to astaxanthin, a super carotenoid anti-oxidant with potent anti-inflammatory properties

2. Green Foods. Green Foods are young cereal grasses like barley grass and wheat grass. Nutritionally, they are close cousins to dark green leafy vegetables, but offer greater levels of “nutrient density.” An ounce of concentrated green foods contains more of the beneficial phytonutrients found in an ounce of green vegetables. Green foods, such as Green Magma™ detoxify the body to keep skin clear and radiant.

Studies show that green foods have marked beneficial effects on cholesterol, blood pressure, immune response, and cancer prevention. These effects are attributed in part to their high concentrations of chlorophyll.

Chlorophyll, the phyto-chemical that gives leaves, plants, and algae their green hues, is the plant equivalent of the oxygen-carrying red pigment hemoglobin in red blood cells. Dietary chlorophyll inhibits disease bacteria and exerts therapeutic effects on bad breath and internal odors.

3. When it comes to maintaining beautiful skin and keeping unwanted pounds at bay, beans and lentils are a body’s best friend. They are very low-glycemic and unlike sugary, starchy foods, won’t cause a rapid rise in blood sugar. They are anti-inflammatory foods, key in preventing dull, dry, wrinkled sagging skin and body fat.

4. Olives and extra virgin olive oil. We need a source of good fats in our diet to help us absorb nutrients from our vegetables and fruits, keep our cells supple, skin glowing and wrinkle-free, brains sharp and mood upbeat. We also need dietary fat to burn fat. Extra virgin olive oil contains oleic acid, which helps us to absorb the omega-3s and other vitamins and nutrients from our foods. Oleic acid is vital in keeping the outer portion of the cell, known as the cell plasma membrane supple, thereby allowing nutrients to enter the cell and wastes to exit.

5. Green Tea contains polyphenols which help eliminate inflammation-producing free radicals. Polyphenols protect healthy cells from cancer causing DNA damage, while ushering cancer cells to their death. Another remarkable finding is the power of green tea polyphenols known as EGCG to reactivate dying skin cells. Researchers consider this amazing energizing of dying skin cells to potential benefit skin diseases such as psoriasis, ulcers, rosacea, wounds–and wrinkles.

