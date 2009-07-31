5 Reasons To Love Our New Makeover Studio!

I’m thrilled to announce that soon we’ll be launching our brand new virtual Makeover Studio. We’re not just talking about a facelift either. While there is a fabulous sleek new design, the upgraded patent-pending virtual makeover technology is truly amazing. The attention to detail and life-like rendering of how the latest makeup, hairstyles, hair colors and accessories will look on your photo is unsurpassable!

Here a just a few reasons why you’ll love the new virtual Makeover Studio:

1. Colors look more true-to-life than ever before.

We locked up top makeup artists in a room with our best-in-class tech geeks to learn how to replicate makeup finishes such as matte, metallic, shimmer, glossy, and satin. Not only does this make your virtual makeover more dynamic, it also means that we can accurately show how real products will look on you, helping you to make decisions on what to buy.

The hair color technology has also been enhanced, showing realistic hair colors that you can choose from. There is also a cool new feature that lets you color a celebrity hairstyle.

2. We’ve added foundation, concealor, and brow thinning.

Wish you had picture-perfect skin? Now you can by applying foundation and/or concealer to your virtual makeover. There are several application techniques to choose from: all-over, t-zone, and spot-apply.

Also, now you can shape unruly brows into submission. Stay tuned for more updates in this category such as filling in sparse areas and popular stencil shapes.

3. Faster face tracing.

No need to hassle with placing a gazillion dots all over your face to outline your features. Our new technology instantly traces your face, then all you have to do is make adjustments where needed. Presto! Another clever upgrade: the Makeover Studio will optimize your picture to make it as bright, clear, and in-focus as possible. This enhances your makeover results.

4. You can find what you’re looking for in just a few clicks.

Browsing through makeup, hairstyles, hair colors and accessories is now more intuitive and easier than ever before. Search by brand, style, product attributes or celebrity. Scroll through a speedy carousel of images, click your way through a grid of colored dots, or slide your way along a color spectrum.

5. We’re here to help you!

We’ll be offering up editor’s picks, beauty tips, product reviews and trend/how-to videos inside the Makeover Studio so you can get advice and insights as you try on looks. Now you can discover the hottest new trends and try them on all in one spot.

The launch of the new Makeover Studio is only a few days away! I’ll let you know when it is live so you can dive into it.