5 Beauty Products You Should Never Try

Have you ever been up super late, with nothing to do but eat Nutella and watch infomercials? You always sort of wonder what sort of illegal/sketchy things are being sold that should really only be legit in Tijuana. Like those Japanese foot pads or the at-home kitchen guillotine. Before you pick up your Amex to find out just what toxins live in your feet, check out our top five beauty products you should never, ever buy.

The Wet to Dry Hair Straightener

What part of “plugging something into an outlet, then running it over and over your wet head” sounds okay? Applying intense heat onto wet hair causes severe breakage and damage to your hair, and chunks could actually fall out. If you must flatiron your hair, always use protectant, and make your your locks are bone-dry first.

The Ped-Egg

Besides it basically being a cheese grater for your feet, the Peg-Egg…is just kind of creepy. Sure, it removes dead skin, but so does a more eco-friendly pumice stone without the torture device-ish appearance. If you already bought one, give it a good rinse and use when adding Parmesan to your next salad. Just kidding.

Heated Eyelash Curlers

There’s a reason why these are always at the dollar store…right next to the body glitter. If you’ve ever burned your neck with a hair curler, imagine that feeling…on your eyelid. These suckers either don’t really heat up at all, or they heat up a bit too much, so you end up looking like an unsuccessful pyromaniac. A regular eyelash curler works just fine, girls.

Any DIY Cosmetic Surgery Kits

You may roll your eyes at this and snort, but they exist, and people find ways to buy them. A woman in the Midwest purchased an at-home lip injection kit for $10, and followed easy instructions to fulfill your Angelina Jolie-esque life goals. She was thrilled at the results…at first, until she found out the substance she had put into her face was personal lubricant. Her face soon became inflamed and blistered, and she has since had to spend thousands of dollars to repair her damaged skin. Rule of thumb…if you need a phD to do something…maybe don’t try doing it yourself. Leave your Martha Stewart tendencies to Bedazzling and making pumpkin pie.

Skin Lightening Cream

Sometimes used to reduce acne scars, sun spots, or age spots, skin lightening, or bleaching cream is very dangerous. Many creams have been banned all over the world due to the hazardous outcomes; the hydroquinone in most creams has been linked to leukemia as well as reducing your tolerance to sunlight, increasing your chances of getting skin cancer.