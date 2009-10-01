5 Products to Instantly Makeover Your Makeup Bag

A girl’s makeup bag often reflects a lot about her personality–some look like a second purse and are packed full of every beauty product under the sun, and other’s are tiny and concise and only hold the few products you need each day.

Janice Chou for instance, has (or had before it was stolen out of her car…) the smallest makeup bag ever, but packs it full of stuff for Carol Han to take from her every night. So, just to make our lives easier, we have listed below the five must-have beauty products we think you need to be stuffing into your makeup bag each day:

1. Maybelline Great Lash BIG Mascara in Very Black, $5.99, at drugstore.com

This mascara is an updated version of the tried and true classic from Maybelline, and let me tell you– it makes your lashes HUGE. I’ve used it for months now, and I’m sticking with the classics– I don’t even use an eyelash curler anymore (half because I’m scared of them, half because I don’t need it…..)

2. Clinique Perfectly Real Makeup Teint, $23, at clinique.com

Clinique’s Perfectly Real foundation has a light and airy feel yet still has great coverage. This foundation can conceal blemishes (not that you have any) and also just give you that light coverage, depending on how much you put on– and it never looks caked!

3. Physicians Formula Shimmer Strips Custom Bronzer, Blush and Eye Shadow, $12.89, at ulta.com

This amazing bronzer brick can also be turned into a blush and eye shadow set– the perfect little cube to stuff into your makeup bag when you need a little pop of color on your face.

4. Benefit Smoky Eyes Sexy Eye and Brow Makeover Kit, $36.00, at ulta.com

This kit may be a little pricey, but it really does have it all. Not only does it include an instruction booklet on how to get the perfect smoky eye, but there is a mini eyeliner pencil, shaping wax and tweezer set as well. Who could ask for more?

5. NYX Cosmetics Black Label Lipstick in Tribute to Marilyn, $7, at nyxcosmetics.com

Last but not least, you have to have a bright red lipstick in every makeup bag. This color by NYX does the trick, and is cheap enough that you can use it to leave cute messages for your boyfriend on his bathroom mirror, and not care that you constantly have to replace it.