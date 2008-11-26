5 Beauty Products I’m Thankful For

1. Almay make-up remover pads: these one-step pads are just strong enough to take off my mascara without irritating the oh-so-delicate skin under my eyes.

2. Crest Whitening Strips: since I can’t live without my daily cup of coffee, these strips keep me from seeing the consequences on my teeth or in my wallet.

3. Rosebud Lip Slave: equal parts moisturizing and glossy, this chic lip salve is even nice to look at.

4. Kerastase Deep Conditioner: I use this fresh-smelling deep conditioner on the ends of my hair almost every time I wash my hair. It keeps the ends incredibly hydrated so they don’t break or split.

5. Stila eye shadow in Kitten: for day or night, this is the perfect almost-there shade of sheer pink shimmer.