5 NYC Salons: Find Your Perfect Fit

All of us NYC transplants can likely attest to the horror that was our first NYC haircut. Mine was at a very chi-chi salon in the vicinity of Central Park South that hosts a roster of celebrity clients that would impress any 18-year-old girl romanticizing every facet of the city. When I finally took the plunge and had my haircut in a city that’s home to some of the world’s best stylists, I walked out of the salon crying. My beautiful long brunette locks were ruined, and the stylist, wanting to use me as a “hair model” because of the healthy texture of my hair, brutally damaged my tresses with harsh coloring and bleach. Nearly seven years later, I’ve tried over a handful of salons throughout New York City, and can impart a bit of wisdom to help you avoid a similar fate.



Best Salon under $75 Fringe NYC



Fringe is a tiny, totally indie joint that has a handful of talented stylists and colorists that pack in a lot of charm for the buck. With cuts starting at $65, you can rely on Fringe to fulfill your dreams of having edgy, rockstar-worthy hair with stylists that are young, fun, relatable and work to a seriously killer soundtrack. Their signature line of products comes in adorable packaging and goes well beyond getting the job done. Located in the heart of the Lower East Side, you’re guaranteed to be surrounded by a fair share of finely attended dive bars to unleash your new ‘do.

Fringe Salon, 248 Broome Street, New York, NY; 212.674.8383

Best Salon for Curly Hair Devachan Salon



Curly hair can be really tricky, so when I turned to my curly-haired friends to find out who they trust with a pair of scissors, I wasn’t surprised to hear that each and every one of them is a loyalist of Devachan a salon devoted entirely to curly hair. Their customers even swear by their product, ranging from standards like shampoo and conditioner to styling tools and diffusers.

Devachan Salon , 560 Broadway, New York, NY ; 212.274.8686

Best Salon to Unleash Your Rainbow Brite Dreams Pimps and Pin-Ups



If you’ve ever fantasized of taking your brown hair to white blond, throwing in some teal highlights or having meticulously dyed ombr hair like Katie Shillingford, there’s no better place to go than Pimps and Pin-Ups. This New York-London salon, located in the Lower East Side, has an expert team of stylists and colorists who can turn up the volume while keeping your hair healthy. With coloring starting at just $75 (a modest price to pay for good coloring in NYC), you can choose from both permanent and semi-permanent coloring, perfect for the commitment-phobic.

Pimps and Pin-Ups , 101 Stanton Street, New York, NY ; 646.861.3766

Best Salon to Splurge Frederic Fekkai



If you’re feeling particularly indulgent and want to spoil yourself in a completely luxe experience, book an appointment at Frederic Fekkai. There are three salons in New York City, with one located inside Henri Bendel’s and really, if you’re already in the mood to spoil yourself, where’s a better place to be? Frederic Fekkai is a full service salon for all your grooming needs, with haircuts starting at $125, and is a go-to destination if you’re craving totally glam, sexy hair. Sit in one of their luxurious couches while you wait, and expect to get star treatment. If it’s your first haircut, you’re also sure to walk out with some free product in tow and who can resist Fekkai’s rich, fragrant shampoos and conditioners?

Frederic Fekkai , 712 5th Avenue (4th Floor), New York, NY ; 212.753.9500

Best Overall Salon Arrojo



Arrojo is most known for being owned and operated by internationally renowned hairstylist Nick Arrojo, but their enormous team of hair stylists, colorists, make-up artists, cosmeticians, and house staff will make sure you’re taken care of every moment that you’re in their salon. A quick consultation will set you up with a perfect hairstylist that will meet your specific needs, at a range of price points starting at $71 for a cut, and climbing up to $500 for a cut by Nick Arrojo himself. If you’re having coloring done and need to kill time, don’t worry, there’s a small caf tucked inside the salon where you can nibble on a sandwich or sip a latte in that long, awkward time where the color is setting. After your cut, color or styling, you’ll even be offered a complimentarytouch-up by their in-house makeup artist. And lest you forget, before checking out, make sure to try their signature products from the De-Frizz Serum to their Thermal Protector, they’re some of the best salon-brand products I’ve ever tried.

Arrojo, 180 Varick Street, New York, NY ; 212.242.7786