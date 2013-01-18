5 Minutes With Emmanuelle Chriqui

Most of us know Canadian-born Emmanuelle Chriqui from her role on “Entourage” as Sloane, and currently from starring opposite Simon Baker in “The Mentalist.” The actress is now making a name for herself in beauty by collaborating with Mineral Fusion on a natural products line. She believes in caring for the environment, partnering with great causes (including founding her own, Raise Hope for Congo), and kept those ideas in mind when choosing to endorse Mineral Fusion.

Mineral Fusion, “Minerals on a Mission,” leaves out harmful chemicals, while incorporating minerals like magnesium and copper to provide natural antioxidants for your skin. The products and their containers are sustainable by using wind power, soy inks, and using recycled materials. The brand has also partnered with the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence to support women in need, as well as Raise Hope for Congo, which supports women who are victims of violence.

We caught up with the actress, who was wearing a great army-inspired MaxMara jumpsuit and Mineral Fusion grey nail polish in “State” while she promoted her new line for Mineral Fusion. She chatted with us about her favorite beauty tricks and products, and the beauty fads that she’ll never try again.

Beauty High: What is your beauty routine like?

Emmanuelle Chriqui: I religiously wash my face, no matter what. I can’t fall asleep properly if I don’t wash my face. I’m a big skin girl, and love to get body scrubs when I can. This Mineral Fusion lotion in “Waterstone” is my favorite – it smells incredible.

Talk to us about the eco-friendly aspect of the brand.

I am really inspired to be as green-conscious as I can be. It’s really important to do our part more than ever, and I feel like we’re really seeing this in the food industry, in health and wellness, and that cosmetics is next. Skin is the largest organ that we have: we ingest so much through our skin, so many toxins, all the pollution that we live in. We need to make changes. What’s amazing about Mineral Fusion is that as an actress, I don’t need to compromise my morals with how amazing my makeup can look. I really believe that our brand should be mainstream. [Ed note: It’s currently only being distributed by health food stores.]

What are some beauty gifting tips that you want to share with us?

People say that the greatest gift you can give someone is the gift of health. When you’re stumped on giving a gift, you can go to a spa and get someone a massage, you’ll never go wrong. I really believe the same is true if you’re stumped on a gift, you can give someone a body lotion and a body wash, and tell them that it’s really good for them, and that the packaging doesn’t hurt the planet, and that proceeds go to really important causes. I’m super excited about Mineral Fusion.

What are your favorite products from your Mineral Fusion line?

I have four: the volumizing shampoo and conditioner, the “Waterstone” body wash and the “Waterstone” body lotion. I bring those with me everywhere. Right now, I’m wearing the bronzer, the powder foundation, the black eyeliner (it does not smudge when you line your eyes and will not droop down your face) and then on my eyes, we played with the bronze eye-shadow trio called “Stunning.” The best blush on the planet is called “Creation.”

Are there any fun beauty tips that you’ve picked up on set?

Over the years, definitely. I’m a big fan of highlighting the brow bone and the cheeks. Certainly, when you’re really tired, stay away from the smoky eye, wear clean makeup on your face and do a bold lip instead. I’m a fan of the three-second nose job (shaping along the nose bone), and you suddenly have a new nose. A really great trick when you have a really bad pimple is to convert it into a beauty mark with a dark brown or black pencil and color it, and powdering it.

How do you style your hair on a daily basis?

I would love to not do anything – it’s just too much. Nine times out of ten, I have my hair up. I happen to love the slicked back ‘do. Either a side part, or a part down the middle, and back in a ponytail. I think it looks so nice with a small face. I’m grateful that I can put my hair up because I don’t have stick-out ears. I’m very low-maintenance, and have an amazing hairdresser. I’ve been playing with hair color, but even with that, I’ll do it for fun and choose something that I won’t have to keep up. It can grow out and it’ll be great too because there aren’t enough hours in the day to spend forever on your hair.

What’s the best beauty advice you’ve been given?

Less is more. I really believe that. Being an actor and having so much attention focused on one’s beauty, it’s so important to know that it’s all an illusion. This idea of perfect and flawless doesn’t exist, it’s an illusion. I love the idea of letting your inner radiance speak instead, I think that’s far more powerful than anything. You can see somebody who looks okay, but then they’ll have the greatest personality, and inevitably by the end, you’ll say to yourself, “God, you’re beautiful.” It’s important to let your skin breathe and not cover yourself in a mask of makeup. If you have pretty eyes, play up your eyes. Also, as you age, less is definitely more. The more creases you get, you just look busted when you have too much makeup on!

What’s your makeup routine?

After the shower, I put concealer on my nose and under my eyes. Whereas before, I used to smother my entire face in foundation. Now, it’s minimal with bronzer, mascara, and a neutral lip color. If I want to be a little saucy, I’ll rim the inside. That’s about it most days.

Do you find that what you eat effects your skin and your hair?

A million percent. You are what you eat. The more water you drink, and the more fruits and vegetables you eat, and the less junk you put in your system, it shows on your skin. Try an experiment: go on a plane ride and not drink any water, and just drink your soda and coffee. Go to sleep, wake up, and look at yourself in the mirror. And then the next time you fly, drink tons of water and hydrate your skin, and you can see the difference. It’s unbelievable. Personally, I choose to eat (when I eat meat), as organic as often as possible, and I eat fish that have a lower mercury content. I want to do those things because it’s all connected. I like to support little farms and organic foods. It just tastes better, it feels better, and it makes you look better.

Have you tried BB creams?

I’m still figuring them out. I tried Mineral Fusion’s non-tinted one. I’m still dabbling with the balms and creams because I’m nervous. I’ve had really oily skin that’s acne prone. Initially, I would see oils in products and I wouldn’t go near them. Now, with this [Mineral Fusion] facial toner, I’m addicted to it because this one is all good stuff.

Do you follow a special regimen for acne?

I, with the exception with today, eat 90% gluten-free because I have a high intolerance to it, and it makes me break out. My 10% is brownies, and that kind of stuff. Basically, the more I can eat clean, the better it is for me in general. But I’m a foodie too, so I’m going to pick my days to cheat, and enjoy whatever I’m eating.

Has there been a beauty trend that hasn’t worked for you?

I’ve tried the blue or green eye-shadow thing, and it just doesn’t work. I stick to neutrals, black or brown, grey maybe, or purples. The overly frosted eyelid looks bad on me. I’ve definitely seen pictures of me in that! There are trends that I just don’t have the courage to do that I think would be fun. There was a trend in the ’90s that I thought was so cool, but looking back I think to myself, “Why didn’t anyone tell me!” It was the dark lined lips with a nude lipstick. I thought it was so fabulous, and I look at pictures now, and I think, “That was so crazy.”

Is there a beauty trend that you want to try out?

I love experimenting – it’s fun, especially with photo shoots I’m not very experimental in my everyday, though. I’m a jeans and t-shirt girl, at heart. My fun comes in doing fun things with characters where you can transform yourself. I’ll get inspired by different things, like I would love to shave my head, but am I going to do it? No. I love the half-shaved head, I think it’s so hot, but I would never do it unless it would be for a part.