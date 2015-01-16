Beauty Buzz: Why 5-Minute Workouts Are Definitely Worth Your Time, Tips for Better Posture, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

As it turns out, even a 5-minute workout can give your bod major benefits. Can you say score? [Daily Makeover]

Another reason to stock up on healthy snacks on your next grocery trip? Foods like apples and certain raw veggies can reportedly help keep your teeth whiter. [Byrdie]

Hit your snooze button one more time tomorrow morning and try out a hairstyle that’s best created on dirty hair. [Beauty Blitz]

A new study reports that the scent of lavender can increase the sense of trust. Wait… promise? [The Cut]

Follow these ballerina-approved tips for better posture. [Allure]