5 Makeup Tricks For Wide Awake Eyes

Most of us have crazy-busy lives, and whether we’re juggling kids, work, school or all three, we can agree there’s nothing worse than someone saying, “You look so tired! Are you feeling okay?” Typically, eyes are a dead giveaway for fatigue, but don’t worry. My top five bright-eyed tips will help you look well-rested in a flash.

1. Before applying any makeup, wake up your eyes by using a few drops of Visine Maximum Redness Relief ($7.99, walgreens.com). These drops will eliminate the red, tired look and brighten up the whites of your eyes. The effect instantly makes you look like you had a relaxing full eight hours of sleep.

2. Use a brightening concealer like Benefit’s Eye Bright Pencil ($20, benefitcosmetics.com) under the eyes and at the outer corners to lift and lighten any darkness. Apply concealer over your foundation; this way you’ll use less product so it won’t settle into fine lines and wrinkles.

3. Curling your eyelashes will help lift the lash line upwards, creating an eye-opening effect. Use a small lash curler like the Preo Japanese Eyelash Curler ($25, cosmeticville.com). This style of curler will grab each and every lash easily so you’ll never pinch or miss a spot.

4. A deep navy tinted mascara not only creates a lush, flirty, wide awake lash look, but the blue hue contrasts with the white of your eyes to make them appear much brighter. Skip heavy shadows, and let the mascara do all the talking. Try Blinc Mascara in Dark Blue ($26, blincinc.com), a tube technology formula that won’t smudge or budge and lead to raccoon eyes. You won’t need greasy makeup remover to clean off this formula — just simple warm water and a little cleanser will release the mascara instantly.

5. Carmindize the eyes by sweeping on a shimmering highlight in the center of the lids, on the inside corners of the eyes and under the brow bone. This will add sparkle and glow to your gaze, fooling everyone into thinking you’re fresh as a daisy.

What are your favorite tips for looking wide awake?