5 MacGyver Tips for Concealer

Concealers are lifesavers when it comes to covering imperfections, but they also come in handy for a variety of different makeup issues. The MacGyver in us is back to give you five unique ways to use them.

1. Concealer = Eyeshadow Base

Want your eyeshadow to stay put but don’t have a primer handy? Apply some concealer on your lids before shading to keep your shadows in check.

2. Concealer = Highlighter

Grab the lightest concealer you can find and use it in the corners of your eyes and at the brow bone for an instant lift.

3. Concealer = Lighter Lipstick

If your ultra bold pout is too much for the office, mix your bright lipstick with your concealer to tone it down a notch. You can even use concealer to mattify a shiny formula.

4. Concealer = Makeup Corrector

If you slipped when applying your eyeliner and don’t have time to wipe it off and start again, use a concealer to fix the line in a flash.

5. Concealer = Cream Eyeshadow

Liquid concealers like this one can be mixed with a bright, loose powder shadow for the perfect sheer hue that works for every day.

What’s your favorite MacGyver beauty trick?

Read more: 6 MacGyver Tricks For Eye Shadow