5 Hairstyles That’ll Pair Perfectly With Your Winter Hat

During the winter, there aren’t many things we like better than something that keeps us feeling warm while looking good at the same time. Enter, the hat! And with the temperature dropping, it’s finally time to pull this accessory out from the back of our closets.

While you may think it’s a way to hide your strands, it’s actually one to further show them off. Check out these 5 adorable hairstyles that’ll pair perfectly with your winter hat.

Because we promise, hat hair never looked so good.

You can’t go wrong when you pair messy waves with a knit beanie. For an effortless yet chic look, spritz some texturizing sea salt spray through your hair and scrunch up the ends with your hands. Throw on your hat and you’ll be out the door and looking great in no time.

To brighten things up this winter, grab your favorite bright beanie and go ombre. Put down the hot tools, and rock your hair just the way it is while wearing your hat slouchy and on the crown of your head for the ultimate cool and colorful look.

Just because it’s freezing doesn’t mean you can’t look fabulous. For this glam look all you’ll need is two things: a beret and a curling wand. Section off your hair, wrap one-inch sections around the wand, and curl each piece of hair away from your face. Once you’re done curling, shake the tendrils out with your fingers, and pop your beret on.

If you want to show off your locks underneath your hat, while keeping them out of your way at the same time, try out some pigtails. Our favorite childhood hairstyle has made a return, and even after all this time, it still looks cute.

This style is ideal for those days in-between washes when you’re running on second-day hair. Throwing on a hat will cover the top of your head, which is where your hair gets greasy first. Tie the rest back into a low ponytail and spray in some dry shampoo, which will add some texture while also absorbing any excess oils.