5 Hair Looks From NYFW We’d Recommend Trying Right Now

New York Fashion Week is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to fashion looks we can expect to see next season. And although we are only on the third day of fashion month, we’ve already seen some reoccurring looks that we think would make a lovely addition to your fall beauty regime.
Dramatic side-swept parts, colorful hair extensions and tight braids are only a few of the looks we’ve been seeing going down the runways these last few days, and although we can’t be certain, we’re hoping we’ll be seeing a lot more of these looks as the weeks continue.
Take a look at the slideshow above to see the looks we recommend trying out sooner rather than later.
Display Your Hardware: The looks at Chadwick Bell and Not By Jenny Lai both promptly displayed a row of bobby pins. What used to just be a handy way to hold back your hair is now next season's hottest accessory!
Rock The Faux Bang: Want the look of a blunt bang but not ready to make the commitment? Behnaz Sarafpour and Katie Gallagher both showed us how to try the side-swept faux bang for an updated style. If you ask us, this look will work in spring and fall.
Extreme Color: Color isn't going anywhere,in fact it's just making more of an impact. Why limit yourself to one color when you can have every hue under the rainbow?
Braided 'Dos: Did you like the looks from Jason Wu and Honor? These braided updos are exactly the type of hairstyle we can't wait until spring to try.
Messy Knots: Next time you have a messy case of bed head you can just claim you are trying out a SS 2013 runway look! Both Jen Kao and Nicholas K literally knotted hair for a simple and effective style.