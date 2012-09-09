5 Hair Looks From NYFW We’d Recommend Trying Right Now

New York Fashion Week is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to fashion looks we can expect to see next season. And although we are only on the third day of fashion month, we’ve already seen some reoccurring looks that we think would make a lovely addition to your fall beauty regime.

Dramatic side-swept parts, colorful hair extensions and tight braids are only a few of the looks we’ve been seeing going down the runways these last few days, and although we can’t be certain, we’re hoping we’ll be seeing a lot more of these looks as the weeks continue.

Take a look at the slideshow above to see the looks we recommend trying out sooner rather than later.