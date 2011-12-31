5 Great Ways to Treat Your Body in the New Year

New Year’s resolutions aside, if you’re not yet in the habit of doing a little extra for your body, now is the time to get started! Start a routine; for example designate every Monday night to being “me” time, and do one, or all five of our suggestions to indulgently treat your body continuously throughout 2012.
Click the slide show above for the five simple recommendations that don’t require you to book a spa appointment, accompanied by products you can easily buy to aid in the process.
Give your feet a bit of a reprieve via a good soak. Wearing heels and uncomfortable (but cute) shoes can have your feet screaming for a little R&R, so try a foot spa (we just got this Conair FB27 Hydrotherapy Foot Spa for $35.99 at Macy's) and add in some scented Epsom salts (like Calgon Rejuvenating Epsom Salts in Lavender Vanilla, $4.97, Walmart) or (Thymes Kimono Rose Bath Salts Envelope, $5 at Thymes.com). AND FYI, don't feel like you need a fancy foot spa; just soaking your feet in a spare shallow bucket will feel just as relaxing!
Massage in cuticle oil, which, especially in the colder months, helps to keep the cuticle and nail beds supple, free from drying out too much and tearing. Plus, it will make doing DIY manis a breeze! Keep a bottle of the oil in your drawer at work, getting into the routine of applying after you wash your hands. Every time you apply lotion or cream, be sure to rub it into the cuticles as well. We love the IT Cosmetics Nail Love Cuticle Oil Pen, $12.50, ItCosmetics.com, and the Jason Tea Tree Oil Nail Saver. $7.79, Soap.com.
When was the last time you gave your lips a 'lipcial'? All joking aside, we can bet your bottom dollar that your lips would like a little more than just getting layered all the time with lipstick, lip gloss, and balm. Take some time to thoroughly cleanse, exfoliate, enhance, and moisturize before lips start to feel cracked and dry. The Bliss Fabulips Treatment Kit, $45 at BlissWorld.com is the perfect four-step, four-product way to pamper those puckers, but you can also create your own home remedies, like baby oil to cleanse and soften, and a mixture of olive oil and brown sugar for a homemade scrub.
Exfoliate, exfoliate, exfoliate! Get in the habit of regular exfoliation to slough away dead skin cells for a perennially brightened, refreshed look and feel. For the face, we like the lightness and substance of the rice-based enzyme powder in Dermalogica's Daily Microfoliant, $50, Dermalogica.com. For your feet and body, try a natural scrub, like Simple Sugars Granny Smith Apple Body Scrub, $9.95, SimpleSugarsScrub.com, applying it with a brush, towel, or working it in via a circular motion with the fingers.
Mask your face and body on a weekly basis to help restore hydration, clear pores, revitalize, and rejuvenate the skin to its fullest potential. For the face, we like the Dr. Jart+ Most Moist Water-Full Hydrogel Mask, $9, Sephora.com, and for the body, the BorgheseFango Active Mud for Face & Body, $61, Drugstore.com.