5 Great Prom Hairstyles

You don’t have to be crowned the queen to steal the spotlight on prom night. Rock great hair and you’ll be the belle of the ball.

1. The Side Knot

Audrina Partridge’s side bun is totally fun and girlie. Make sure to use a lot of hairspray so it stays in place all night long. Try it on!

2. Loose Updo

If you’re a dancing queen, you can go wrong with a loose updo Miley Cyrus. It’ll move the music without looking disheveled. Try it on!

3. Low Side Ponytail

Show off long hair but keep it in control with a low side ponytail like Ashley Tisdale. Try it on!

4. Mini Pompadour

Part punky, part romantic, Jordan Sparks’ mini pompadour is stylish and chic. Try it on!

5. Half-Up Hairstyle

Pulled together in the front, and loose in the back–Hilary Duff’s half-up hairstyle is the best of both worlds. Try it on!

Photos from top to bottom: Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic.com, Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic.com, Sara De Boer / Retna Ltd., Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.com, Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic.com