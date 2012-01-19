5 Fun Beauty Reads to Make You a Pro

Looking for a good book to read? Need a beauty handbook? Well we’ve got some suggestions for you. We’ve made a list of the top books you can pick up when you want to gain some knowledge on makeup, learn more about skin care or need some expert advice. These books are a great source to refer to when you have beauty questions or want to learn more about the topic. Read them in one sitting or skim through — either way you will for sure pick up some new tips.
Want to learn how to create the perfect smokey eye? Sephoras experts have got you covered in this detailed beauty guide. The store carries the top products so you know this book is filled with the best of the best advice.
(Sephora: The Ultimate Guide To Makeup, Skin and Hair from the Beauty Authority, $21.44, barnesandnoble.com)
For the makeup obsessed youre going to love this book. The makeup maven herself, Bobbi Brown, dishes on tips for all kinds of makeup applications. The book is jam-packed with photos allowing you to re-create all of your favorites.
(Bobbi Brown Makeup Manual: For Everyone From Beginner to Pro, $12.57, barnesandnoble.com)
Future and current makeup artists will love this one. Its a detailed book on makeup application and how to create a ton of different looks.
(Face Forward, $14.95, amazon.com)
Every single hair, skin and makeup question youve ever had is answered in this book. Written by Allure Magazines Linda Wells, shes able to share tips she learned along the way, quick fixes and has a ton of experts weighing in on the varying topics.
(Allure: Confessions Of A Beauty Editor, $24.99, barnesandnoble.com)
Cosmopolitan is all about helping women exude their most sexy self. Theyve put all their tips into this book. So whenever you need to get your sexy on you can reach for this book.
(Cosmos Sexiest Beauty Secret: The Ultimate Guide to Looking Gorgeous, $7.98, amazon.com)