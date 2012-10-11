Date Night Makeup: 5 Fall Looks To Try Right Now

Whether your weekend plans include a first date with a new guy or an anniversary dinner with your boyfriend, fall date makeup is absolutely required. Colder weather means darker shades of lipstick and eyeshadow, so your date night look should get an update (plus, who doesn’t love an excuse to get a few new products?). Often times, the makeup trends seen on the runway are too intense for a date, but this season, minimalism and neutral tones took center stage, giving us some serious inspiration for a candlelit dinner.

If you’re heading to a hay ride, tailgating your football team’s big game, or taking in a show on broadway, we’ve put together a list of the looks you can rely on. Whatever fall-themed date you’re going on, these looks leave a lasting impression and will let you focus on the date itself instead of having a makeup meltdown.

Do you have a go-to date night look? We want to hear about it in the comment section below!