Date Night Makeup: 5 Fall Looks To Try Right Now

Whether your weekend plans include a first date with a new guy or an anniversary dinner with your boyfriend, fall date makeup is absolutely required. Colder weather means darker shades of lipstick and eyeshadow, so your date night look should get an update (plus, who doesn’t love an excuse to get a few new products?). Often times, the makeup trends seen on the runway are too intense for a date, but this season, minimalism and neutral tones took center stage, giving us some serious inspiration for a candlelit dinner.
If you’re heading to a hay ride, tailgating your football team’s big game, or taking in a show on broadway, we’ve put together a list of the looks you can rely on. Whatever fall-themed date you’re going on, these looks leave a lasting impression and will let you focus on the date itself instead of having a makeup meltdown.
Broadway Bound: Heading to the theatre to take in a show? Mirror the drama on the stage with an intense lip - just make sure any other makeup is minimal.
Revlon's Liquid Lipstick in Brilliant Bordeaux is a deep wine color that looks great on just about every skin tone, plus it stays put for hours (we swear by this one).
Revlon Colorstay Ultimate Liquid Lipstick in Brilliant Bordeaux, $7.40, target.com
Candlelit Dinner: Dim lighting means you can play up your look without looking too overdone, so putting the focus on your eyes plus a bit of a lip is a date-worthy look.
Almay's Intense i-Color is a fool-proof way to get the smokey eye - just follow the shape of the palette and your look will be done in seconds! To add to the look for a candlelit dinner date, line the bottom of your lash line with the darkest color in the middle of the palette and your eyes will really pop.
Almay Intense i-Color Smokey Eye Kit, $7.49, drugstore.com
Cooking Class: Whether you're cooking at home or heading out to learn how to make your own pumpkin-themed dish, a rosy glow is best for this kind of date.
This blush from Make Up For Ever will stay put all night, letting you focus on your cooking rather than your face.
Make Up For Ever High Definition Blush, $26, sephora.com
Tailgating: For Sunday or Monday night football, go with a bold look that gives high impact without looking like you're wearing tons of makeup. Bold brows are one of the biggest trends of the season, and when paired with a swipe of mascara and lip gloss, you'll look put together without looking like you put a ton on.
MAC's Brow Set brushes brows into shape while adding some color, giving you the ideal bold brow. When choosing a shade, don't go more than one shade darker than your natural brow color.
MAC Brow Set, $16, maccosmetics.com
Apple Picking: Heading out to the countryside for a hayride and apple picking? Take a color cue from the leaves and keep your eyes tawny tones of brown.
Keep this eyeshadow look simple, blending the darker color on the upper and lower lashline and using the lighter color on the upper lid to the brow bone.
bareMinerals Ready Eyeshadow in The Enlightenment, $20, sephora.com