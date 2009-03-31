5 Fall 2009 Manicure Trends

Carolina Herrera

At 51 runway shows during New York’s Fall 2009 Fashion Week, CND‘s start nail pros manicured the hottest models and created five new recession-friendly ways to have the latest looks at your fingertips.

1. Tickle the Ivories

Glimmering ivory and buttercup blond manicures debuted on the runways of Carolina Herrera and iconic American designers Jason Wu and Tommy Hilfiger. The look is opaque, not sheer, with hit of golden shimmer.

BCBG

2. Dark is Classic

Ebonized jewel tones in sapphire and amethyst punctuated the seriously sexy styling at BCBG, Herve Leger and DKNY, while Milly and Luca Luca showed classic dark raisin manicures to complement their feminine collections. At Miss Sixty, pure black Voodoo polish was reserved for pedicures. At Diesel, Amanda Fontanarrosa mixed a custom shade of dark chocolate enamel to match the clothes.

Thakoon

3. 40s Moon Manicure

The glamour and hope of post WWII returned to fashion in the form of bold beauty elements including matte red lips, pin curled hair, lined eyes and half moon manicures. Ruffian, inspired by a vintage Vogue cover, updated the moon manicure from Vogue’s coral to a deep blood red. At Thakoon, CND‘s Wanda Ruiz took the look a step further with a French moon mani in beige and black. At FORM, the urban black uniforms were contrasted with 40s hair and makeup and black and white moon manicures. At ThreeAsFour, CND‘s Roxanne Valinoti abstracted the manicure with black triangular moons on nude nails.

Karen Walker

4. Greige & Dirty Pastels

The non color of choice for fall is grey. At Kai Kuhne, Roxanne Valinoti designed a gradated manicure effect with greys shade evolving from pinky to thumb. CND‘s Kristina Baune mixed custom shades of grey and mushroom for Karen Walker, Costello Tagliopietra, Matthew Williamson, Yigal Azrouel, and Malandrino.

5. Vintage Metallics

Nails are jewels not tools, treat them like the fashion accessory they are. At Marchesa, the look was a metallic charcoal veil to pick up on the delicate embroidery. Baby Phat manis were a universally flattering warm antique gold while Binetti showed distressed gold and silver on a black base.

GoIndulge.com is offering a free mixing bottle with the purchase of CND shades for custom blending. Use the coupon code FWRecipe.