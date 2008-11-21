5 Easy Ways To Green Your Beauty Routine

OK–I’ve been obsessed with NBC’s Green Week! To add to all the amazing eco-chatter that’s going on right now, I would like to share these five easy and earth-loving beauty routines.

1. Save water by turning it off while you’re waiting for your hair conditioner or hair mask to sink in when you take a shower. This could also be a great time to give yourself a head-to-toe scrub because the water won’t rinse it immediately off your body.

2. Pick a body or face scrub that has naturally sourced granules like crushed almond or walnut. Synthetic beads may not biodegrade and aren’t the kind of fish food we want our marine life consuming. I use Sonya Dakar Triple Action Organic Scrub.

3. Use bar hand soap instead of liquid hand soap. Not only does it last longer (which saves money), but it also has a smaller carbon footprint because there is less packaging and plastic. My absolute favorites are Fresh Oval Soaps–they smell heavenly and last an eternity.

4. Whip up your own beauty treatments instead of buying prepackaged ones. An amazing all around moisturizer is olive oil. I rub it on my cuticles whenever I’m cooking and have time to kill in the kitchen.

5. Don’t over-serve yourself. Making your products last as long as possible will reduce your overall consumption of packaging, ingredients, and the carbon footprint that comes along with production. Use only a dime-size of shampoo, a quarter size of conditioner, a pea size of face cream, and a shot-glass size of body lotion.

These are all really easy to work into your regimen, so give them a try.

Now that’s a green-your-routine makeover!

Rachel