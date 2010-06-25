5 Easy-To-Use Lip Stains We Love Right Now

Im clumsy and I love lipstick. Those may seem like two un-related statements but allow me to explain. My lack of coordination often means that my lipstick ends up in places it doesnt belong friends collars, my shirt sleeves, the occasional hand or elbow. Will I ever just give up and stop wearing my beloved lipstick? Not a chance.

But, in an attempt to save money on my usually steady stream of Tide pens that I keep around for lipstick-related incidents, I am trying to incorporate more stains in my makeup repertoire. Because as the name implies, a stain will leave a serious mark that can only be removed by vigorous scrubbing, so it wont transfer. Anywhere. No matter what a klutz you are. And the new generation of stains come in a handy marker format so distracted application wont leave you with a ring around your mouth. Here, my five current favorites.

Tarte LipSurgence natural matte lip stain in Exposed, $24, at Sephora

A warm, highly wearable mauve.



Cover Girl Outlast lipstain in Saucy Plum, $7, at drugstores

A deep berry that you can carry over into your fall makeup wardrobe.

Josie Maran lip enhancers marker in Jitter Bug, $19, at Sephora

A fun, hot pink that will get plenty of traction this summer.



Revlon Just Bitten lip stain and balm in Passion, $9, at drugstores and Revlon.com

This bubblegum pink also comes equipped with a balm to curb the possibility of drying.



Mark Kiss Ink Lip Tintmarker in Red Siren, $7, meetmark.com

A classic red, re-imagined in stain form.



