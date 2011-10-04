5 Easy Tricks for Applying Highlighter

One of the most commonly used tricks up a makeup artist’s sleeve is strategically placed highlighter. Many of us girls’ use highlighter ourselves, but in the usual places — on the cheek bones or brow bone. Joette, a makeup artist at Marie Robinson Salon, shows us step-by-step how to use highlighter to the maximum effect.
Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab for Beauty High; Model: Meki, ONE
Step 1: The easiest way to highlight the brow bone is to choose a medium-light shade on the lid with a matte or satin finish.
Step 2: Place shimmer on the ball of the lid and the inner corners, and angle outward with a flat brush. Accentuate the brow bone by using a skin tone color right where the brow naturally arches. Start where the brow arches, and tap outward.
Step 3: If desired, you can add a touch of shimmer right on the brow bone. Fair-skinned people should use a silvery/pink shimmer, olive-skinned people should go for a peachy gold.
Step 4: Add shimmer close to tear ducts to brighten, and on the slant of the cheekbones.
Step 5: Finally, add a touch to the cupid's bow of your lips.