5 Best Looks Of The Week: Faux Bobs & Dewy Skin

Although fashion week may have dominated the majority of our lives this past week, we’ve still taken the time to notice those celebrities that were looking particularly stellar out and about these past few days. It is amazing what a slight curl, liquid liner and stained pout can do for a look.

Above is our roundup of fave celebrity looks, from Sport’s Illustrated models to ex-Gossip Girl starlets, all of these ladies added a unique charm to their step-and-repeat looks.