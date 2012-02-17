5 Best Looks Of The Week: Faux Bobs & Dewy Skin

Although fashion week may have dominated the majority of our lives this past week, we’ve still taken the time to notice those celebrities that were looking particularly stellar out and about these past few days. It is amazing what a slight curl, liquid liner and stained pout can do for a look.
Above is our roundup of fave celebrity looks, from Sport’s Illustrated models to ex-Gossip Girl starlets, all of these ladies added a unique charm to their step-and-repeat looks.
Always beautiful, we loved the curled-faux bob Malin Akerman rocked this week. The soft finger-waves framing her face was a nice touch to otherwise very graphic dress.
Adam Levine who? Anne Vyalitsyna looked stunning on the red carpet promoting the latest Sport's Illustrated magazine. While everything about this look is virtually perfect we particularly love the face-framing long bangs and the subtle gold liner that brings our her green eyes.
Lara Stone was the most refreshed looking model at NYFW, probably because she wasn't walking. Here she looks dewy and nicely flushed at the Calvin Klein runway show. We love the she went with a graphic liquid liner on top and kept it minimal everywhere else. What we would give for skin like that.
An expert at standing out for all the right reasons, Rooney Mara showed up at Calvin Klein with perfectly styled piecey bangs and a perfectly even complexion. We love that she embraces her fair tone and complements it with a pink-stained pout.
Jessica Szohr is always striking on the red carpet with her piercing eyes and dark skin tone, but what we really love is how she went sultry with a smokey cat eye. With eyeliner on the top and bottom and just a little bit of shimmer on the lips this is our favorite standout carpet look.