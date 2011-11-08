5 Beauty Rules We Love To Break

We like to dish out a lot of do’s and don’ts here at Beauty High, but there are just some rules that are meant to be broken.
When it comes to your beauty routine experimenting is nothing but a good thing, but while a lot of us are willing to go out on the ledge and dye our hair pink very few will wear a red lip.
So what is right and wrong when it comes to beauty?
Check out our slideshow above to see our five beauty rules that are meant to be broken to help you break out of your rut.
You Can't Wear Red Lipstick if You are a Red Head.
FALSE: We feel strongly that red heads can pull off a red pout better than anyone. If you are lucky enough to have red hair don't be bashful about wearing the color, on your lips or on your hips like Christina Hendricks.
You Must Wash Your Hair Everyday or Every Other Day to Keep it Healthy.
FALSE: Dirty hair is much easier to style and manage than squeaky clean hair. You could totally pass with only washing your hair a few days a week. But that doesn't mean you don't have to shower everyday!
Go in Every Six Weeks to Cut Your Hair and Fix Your Roots.
FALSE: Who ever started this rumor is seriously uptight. A little bit of roots like Abigail Breslin is rock n' roll and cutting your split ends that often is not only inconvenient but pricey. So if you tag a few weeks onto that next haircut appointment we certainly won't be judging.
Match Your Lip Liner to Your Lipstick.
FALSE: No, no, no. If you are applying your lipstick yourself our best advice is to invest in either a flesh tone or nude lip liner. Applying the same color lip liner as lipstick will result in a darker outer ring when your lipstick fades. If you really want that extra lining help, once you trace your lip, color in your lips with lip liner before your lipstick.
You Have to Choose One or Another: Smokey Eye or Bold Lip.
FALSE: Who says? While some women feel overwhelmed with the thought of wearing two dominate features in one look, a makeup routine like Anne Hathaway can be less drag queen and more sexy.
Don't be afraid of experimenting with dark eyes and a dark lip for a statement making look.