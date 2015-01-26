5 Beauty Products That You Can Easily Make At Home

If you’re anything like us, you can never have enough makeup. You can barely make your way through the drugstore, or department store, without checking out the beauty section, and 9 times out of 10, you’re leaving with a new lip gloss or nail polish. And, for the one time you do leave empty-handed, your thoughts are stuck on that eyeliner you passed up, and before you know it, you’re flipping through your planner to see when your next free minute is, because you need to go back and get it ASAP (after all, it is basically beauty junkie code that no makeup gets left behind).

The problem is, the more your products pile up, the more your bank account decreases. Putting a serious dent in your pocket is done way too easily when you’re hauling beauty item after beauty item – but the good news is, there is a way to hold onto your makeup addiction, and your cash. Whether you’re looking to save a couple of bucks, or you’re just really crafty, check out our 5 extremely easy DIYs for making your own beauty products at home, below.

Lip gloss: Making your own lip gloss is super simple, and it might even get you to use some products you already have, but otherwise wouldn’t – like that untouched hot pink eyeshadow in your favorite palette. All you need to do is spot an eyeshadow color that you’d rather wear on your lips, take a cotton swab and scrape some of it out into a small container, add some petroleum jelly, mix it up and voila! You have your own custom lip gloss.

Nail polish: Eyeshadow plays a role in making your own nail polish color, just like it does when making lip gloss, but instead of mixing it with petroleum jelly, all you have to do is mix it with a clear polish. It’s as simple as that – so before you ditch that old blue shadow that you swear you’ll never wear again, think twice about how it would look on your nails!

Tinted moisturizer: As long as you have a concealer and face moisturizer (which we’re sure you already do), there’s no need to shell out extra bucks on a tinted moisturizer. Just add a dot of concealer to your moisturizer, and there you go – instant coverage and hydration!

Setting spray: Makeup setting sprays are the perfect top coat to finish off your makeup application, ensuring that all the hard work you just did will last all day long. And, while you might think that they have top secret ingredients in them that perform this magic, the truth is, you can get the same results using just three easily accessible ingredients. All you need is water, glycerin, and witch hazel. Glycerin is a humectant that absorbs water content in the air and seals it, while witch hazel retains moisture as well, it’s also a natural toner, which means it helps define the appearance of skin – plus, it has antibacterial properties which will help keep your self-made setting spray fresh. All you need to do is get an empty spray bottle, and add two parts water, one part glycerin, and one part witch hazel, and you’ve created your own concoction that will make your makeup last for hours on end!

Lip plumper: Even though full, plump lips are seriously sought after right now, we don’t have to spend a bunch rushing out for lip injections, or even a little bit on lip plumper. Instead, we can plump them up ourselves by mixing up a simple lip serum. All you need is some cinnamon and petroleum jelly. Scoop out some of the petroleum jelly into an empty container, sprinkle the cinnamon on top of it a few times, and mix it all together with a spatula. Using a lip brush, dip it into the mixture, and apply it all over your lips. Wait 3-5 minutes, and you’ll feel a tingling sensation as the oil in the cinnamon irritates your mucous membrane, causing it to slightly swell. Then, wipe the solution off with a tissue, apply the DIY lip gloss you made earlier, and you’re left with the juiciest lips ever!