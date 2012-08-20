5 Things You Need to Know Before Applying Self-Tanner This Fall

So you’ve been bad and you got a natural tan this summer after sneaking in a few hours of sunning? We won’t judge you for wanting a natural healthy glow, but we will give you the tips and tricks to ensure you can keep that bronzed look well into the fall months. (The healthy way!)

We got the chance to sit down with St. Tropez Skin Finishing Expert Sophie Evans to talk about everything tanning — from her take on the biggest tanning faux pas to how she applies self tanner to that pesky middle-section on her back.

BH: What’s the best way to prolong your summer tan into the fall?

SE: Moisturizer at night before you go to bed! You have to keep your skin healthy, hydrated and de-age. Use a gradual tanning moisturizer (like St. Tropez Gradual Tan) every few days to keep your color, only use a self-tanner about once a week.

What do you think is the most common sunless tanner mistake?

Putting on layer after layer of self-tanner. Women apply it, like the way it looks, and then keep applying every few days. That is what makes you orange! You have to take a break in between to moisturize and exfoliate.

What’s your secret to a perfectly tanned and contoured face?

The skin around your hair-line needs to be moisturized before applying tanner so the tan is gradual. Same goes for some women above their lip and under their eyes.

Do you have a tip for applying tanner to your back?

I use lotion instead of the mousse or spray. Apply it to the back of your hand and rub it in. You may need to do a little stretching or take yoga beforehand, but you can really get it in there. Just take your time with it, or get your boyfriend to do it for you.

What is the most commonly missed area when self-tanning?

The back of your neck. Do you remember that J.Lo picture? People always forget about that spot.

Check out the slideshow above to see what is in our sunless tanner arsenal kit.