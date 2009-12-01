5 Anti-Aging Creams To Prevent Pesky Wrinkles

As a teen growing up on the beaches of Long Island, it was a summer ritual to slather my skin in butter and lie on a body-sized tear of tin foil. Yes, you read that right–butter. Even writing the sentence gives me a heat rash. I am lucky to be blessed with the olive oil infused skin of a Mediterranean genealogy, but I most definitely did not escape my youthful summers of baking in the sun. So now, in my early 30s, it is important for me to find an effective face product that combats the aging that is inevitably happening (and I’m sure a bit forced by my bad bake mistakes). Here are my fave anti-wrinkle / anti-aging face products that come highly recommended to ward off the wanna-be raisin face in you.

Korres Quercetin & Oak Antiageing Antiwrinkle Day Cream SPF 10, $48, at sephora.com

With promises to reset the age of your complexion, the Korres Quercetin & Oak Antiageing Antiwrinkle Day Cream SPF 10 smells nice and blends in smooth. The company is Greek, and I looked forward to their natural extracts to fight my crow’s feet and create younger, firmer, more elastic skin. I did not discover the immediate youthful appearance the brand is known for, so I moved on.

Patrica Wexler M.D. Skin Regenerating Serum, $65, at bathandbodyworks.com

I’ve been obsessed with Dr. Patricia Wexler’s line of products since her popular appearance on Oprah. The face foam is a dream and always keeps my face looking and feeling fresh, so I was super excited to try out her MMPI SKIN REGENERATING SERUM. MMP stands for Matrix Metalloproteinases which are naturally produced enzymes that help regulate the skin’s ability to repair itself. MPPI stands for Matrix Metalloproteinase Inhibitor, in other words, an agent that prevents MMPs from forming. While I didn’t quite know how to pronounce the words associated with this product, I felt my face be reborn daily. The product is a bit heavy on the serum, so those with sensitive skin should be cautious.

Avon Anew Reversalist Night Renewal Cream, $19.60, at amazon.com

Avon, which is a trusted American beauty brand has created the Anew line for the maturing adult audience. Boasting Avon’s US patent-pending Activinol Technology, the product is shown to increase the production of Activin to help boost skin’s ability to repair itself and recreate new skin. It sounds like something out of a science fiction movie, so I marched on in the name of science. The product worked okay with some apparent line lessening, however, I was not a fan of the scent that reminded me of my Grandmother’s closet which was always stocked with unsold Avon products.

Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti Wrinkle Cream, $13.99, at drugstore.com

You don’t have to shell out the big bucks to save your skin. Your local drugstore might just have what the doctor ordered. The Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti Wrinkle Cream is available at pharmacies everywhere for around $10, and while it didn’t turn my face clock back ten years, it did make my skin feel and look healthy and smooth as the name stated.

Carol’s Daughter Face Butter, $16.90, at beauty.hsn.com

I wanted to save the best for last. I don’t know if it’s the natural ingredients like Calendula and Carrot Seed Essential Oils or the fact that Carol’s Daughter originated in my hometown of Brooklyn, but I am quite partial to this lotion. It is the perfect amount of creaminess and yummy smelling goodness that also leaves my skin feeling loved, well-moisturized, and free of any incriminating new lines.

Jess Zaino is one of the most recognizable faces on the style scene. She recently competed on VH-1’s reality fashion show, Glam God with Vivica A. Fox. She co-hosts the Style Network’s Modern Girls Guide to Life and appears as the on-air stylist for top Style Network reality shows, How Do I Look? and The Look for Less. In addition, she writes a monthly fashion column for HSN.com and hosts a style podcast for E! Entertainment. Jess recently launched her debut clothing line, The Boyfriend Shirt. Jess lives in Brooklyn and can be found at Jess-Zaino.com.