4th of July Nail Art Ideas to Steal the Show This Independence Day

Let’s get a little inspiration-nail for Independence Day, shall we? Whether you’re planning a party or heading to a BBQ, the time is now to break out the shades of red, white and blue and paint a pretty patriotic picture on your nails!

4th of July outfits (think shirts adorned with flags and denim cutoffs with stripes) can look a little overboard, but an Independence Day manicure will look festive without looking crazy. All you’ll need to create these looks are red, white and (you guessed it!) blue polish. Go the extra mile with some glitter polish, rhinestones, and some nails stamps of your liking. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite 4th of July nail art ideas above so your nails will get more attention than the fireworks!

