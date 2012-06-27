Patriotic Fingers: 4th of July Nail Art Ideas Plus a Giveaway!

With nail art an ever-popular trend, there are even more ways to show your patriotism than before. Wearing an American flag on your chest or tattooed on your arm isn’t the only option anymore.

Nail art has become the new go-to accessory over the past couple of years. So why not show your patriotism on your fingertips this 4th of July? While some bloggers go all out with eagles and flags, others choose a simpler route with just a few stars or easy stripes. Whatever your skill level, there is sure to be something that inspires you to try out on your nails this coming 4th of July holiday.

Check out the slideshow to see 50 different ways to sport red, white and blue on your fingertips. Plus, if you want a chance to win NCLA’s Fiercely Independent nail wraps to add a bit of edge to your 4th of July manicure (and cut out the polish time) let us know in the comments section below what your holiday plans are — two winners will be selected at random!

**Winners must be 16 years and older and residents of the U.S. All winners will be selected by 6/29 and notified by email later that day.