StyleCaster
Share

Patriotic Fingers: 4th of July Nail Art Ideas Plus a Giveaway!

What's hot
StyleCaster

Patriotic Fingers: 4th of July Nail Art Ideas Plus a Giveaway!

Danielle Pistono
by
Patriotic Fingers: 4th of July Nail Art Ideas Plus a Giveaway!
51 Start slideshow

With nail art an ever-popular trend, there are even more ways to show your patriotism than before. Wearing an American flag on your chest or tattooed on your arm isn’t the only option anymore.

Nail art has become the new go-to accessory over the past couple of years. So why not show your patriotism on your fingertips this 4th of July? While some bloggers go all out with eagles and flags, others choose a simpler route with just a few stars or easy stripes. Whatever your skill level, there is sure to be something that inspires you to try out on your nails this coming 4th of July holiday.

Check out the slideshow to see 50 different ways to sport red, white and blue on your fingertips. Plus, if you want a chance to win NCLA’s Fiercely Independent nail wraps to add a bit of edge to your 4th of July manicure (and cut out the polish time) let us know in the comments section below what your holiday plans are — two winners will be selected at random!

ncla Patriotic Fingers: 4th of July Nail Art Ideas Plus a Giveaway!

**Winners must be 16 years and older and residents of the U.S. All winners will be selected by 6/29 and notified by email later that day.

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 51

Click through the slideshow to see your many nail art options!

Photo: Graphic by Breann Hollinger/

Instead of drawing tiny stars, you can put little dots on the blue part of your flag nails. 

via TLC.com

This flag nail art used a nail stamp to achieve this print. 

via Pinterest/FatimaMello

This patriotic set uses silver and gold instead of white. The thumb and ring finger are channeling Wonder Woman.

via Pinterest/nailside.blogspot.com

Add some sparkle to your accent finger to really make it pop. 

via Pinterest/gothampolish.blogspot.com

Try a firework inspired nail look.

via DailyCookie.net

Don't want to go all out with flags on your nails? Try just having an accent finger in the festive colors. 

via Pinterest/ramblingswithrin.blogspot.com

Here is another flag nail that uses nail stamps to get the perfect wave.

via Pinterest/Enamelgirl.com

These striped nails look cool with the subtle silver stars.

via Pinterest/tiffanyharvey.livejournal.com

Stripes? Check. Stars? Check. This blogger did an excellent job of combining the two into one.

via Pinterest/Spellboundnails.blogspot.com

These extra long nails have American tips instead of French tips!

via Pinterest/NailArtGallery

These fun silver nails incorporate jewels to make them three dimensional. 

via Pinterest/DaniellePistono

These patriotic leopard themed nails are a fun take on the popular animal print. 

via Pinterest/NailArtGallery

These firework inspired nails are sure to grab anyone's attention at a 4th of July party. 

via Pinterest/DaniellePistono

Here is another nail stamp American flag inspired nail art. 

via Pinterest/NailArtGallery

Instead of the classic horizontal stripes, try mixing it up with vertical ones. 

via Pinterest/DailyVarnish.com

This look would also work when supporting your country at the Olympics.

via Pinterest/chloesnails.blogspot.com

Instead of stripes, try alternating red and blue dots.

via Suite101.com

If you're willing to put in the time, a flag nail is totally worth it. 

via Pinterest/Beautylish.com

The angled stripes with white details look great with the silver and blue glitter polish. 

via Pinterest/yelp.com

Try starting off with a blue base, then adding red glitter polish and thin white stripes.

via Pinterest/Mylatestobsession.com

These awesome candy striped nails look patriotic and chic at the same time.

via Pinterest/definitely-addicted.blogspot.com

Add a glitter top coat for some bling on your nails.

via Pinterest/DaniellePistono

Dots, stripes, and stars all work well together in red, white and blue.

via Pinterest/Alllacqueredup.com

Here is another style that not only works for the 4th, but once the Olympics begin, you will be showing support for our country's team.

via Pinterest/polishhoarderdisorder.blogspot.com

Try silver star stamps over red, white and blue alternating nails. 

via Pinterest/doridavis.com

Another option is to try ombre nails. Try having ombre blue nails on one hand and red on the other.

via The Beauty Department

Put some patriotism in your step by using fun stars and stripes on your toes. 

via Pinterest/Familyfun.go.com

Channel your inner Jackson Pollock with spatter nails.

via Pinterest/Beingmrsburns.blogspot.com

Using a nail pen, add big stars to your nails and thin stripes. 

via Pinterest/Holyymanicures.com

This blogger went the fireworks route instead of sporting red, white and blue nails.

 via Pinterest/jeealee.tumblr.com

The flag on one finger stands out against the other solid colored ones. 

via Blog.flauntme.com

Lauren Conrad shows you how to sport Fourth of July nails with nail stickers.

via Pinterest/Laurenconrad.com

This nail blogger went all out, with flags, eagles and fireworks all on one hand!

via Pinterest/nailsinnippon.blogspot.com

Glitter tips are not only fun but show a hint of the patriotic colors without being cheesy. 

via Pinterest/Adventuresinacetone.com

Here is another way to try splatter nails, only this time with white star stamps on them. 

via Pinterest/Beautytipsntricks.com

Try the half-bare red, white and blue tips like this blogger. 

via Pinterest/ebeautyblog.com

Try water marbling for this fun effect.

via Pinterest/blog.flauntme.com

An all glitter nail will definitely sparkle on the 4th.

via Pinterest/DaniellePistono

Try all white nails with blue and red stars.

via Coloruza.com

These fancy acrylic tips go all out with stars and stripes.

via Pinterest/nailsacrylic.blogspot.com

This pattern is more modern, while still showing off the American colors. 

via Pinterest/Primacreative.tumblr.com

Try matching your toes and nails for a complete patriotic nail look.

via Pinterest/JulieSindelar

Add some confetti glitter polish to your striped nails.

via Pinterest/Nailnerd.com

The simple blue and red lines add some color to the clean white nails. 

via Pinterest/esthersnc.com

Adding an anchor lets you be nautical and patriotic at the same time!

via Pinterest/runwaygorgeous.tumblr.com

Add a detail to the tip of your nails, like these crossover lines.

via Kayla Shevonne

This blogger used the Konad nail stamps to create this stars and stripes effect. 

via Moondancerjen.blogspot.com

This mani has a little bit of everything.

via Pinterest/texas-as-hell.tumblr.com

Using a thin piece of tape, paint red glitter on one side and blue on the other. Once you're done, remove the tape, and Voila!

via Pinterest/alllacqueredup.tumblr.com

This cute manicure has detailed tips with blue, white and silver.

via Pinterest/The-polished-perfectionist.blogspot.com

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Prada Gets In On the Graphic Tee Trend

Prada Gets In On the Graphic Tee Trend
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share