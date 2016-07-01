No, there’s nothing particularly patriotic about a braid. But the absolute last thing you want to do when you’re relaxing poolside this holiday weekend is fuss about your hair. The good news: A good braided style can hold its own in the face of heat, humidity, or, heaven forbid, the ultimate good-hair-day-saboteur: rain.

Before you actually get to braiding, grab some texturizing spray (we love Ouai Texturizing Spray or Amika Un.Done Texture) and spray generously to give your hair some reliable hold. (If you’ve been in and out of the water all day, skip the texturizer and opt for something more moisturizing, like Pacifica Hairvana Leave in Conditioner or Kérastase Nectar Thermique.) Fishtail, French, or crown braid to your heart’s content and then get to the important part: BBQing. Ahead, some major 4th of July braid inspiration to keep your hair on point all weekend long.