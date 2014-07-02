4th of July Nail Art That’s Patriotic Without Going Overboard

Family barbecues, festival fireworks, and no work? It must be 4th of July time! What’s a more fun way to show patriotic pride than through your nails? Instead of running to your nail artist to get some eccentric design for a hefty sum of money, try a more subtle look and do them yourself!

We found plenty of Instagram users who pulled out their favorite reds, whites, and blues and created some great American looks. Above, we collected a few of the best patriotic nails we could find. Take a look at the gallery then let us know what your nails will be wearing for Independence Day!

