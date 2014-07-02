4th of July Nail Art That’s Patriotic Without Going Overboard

Family barbecues, festival fireworks, and no work? It must be 4th of July time! What’s a more fun way to show patriotic pride than through your nails? Instead of running to your nail artist to get some eccentric design for a hefty sum of money, try a more subtle look and do them yourself!
We found plenty of Instagram users who pulled out their favorite reds, whites, and blues and created some great American looks. Above, we collected a few of the best patriotic nails we could find. Take a look at the gallery then let us know what your nails will be wearing for Independence Day!
@Joyce_farris kept it simple with patriotic colors and an accent nail of stripes.
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/754090822595527655_50848087
This cheetah print nail by @loranusssss is Fourth of July fierce.
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/755104882015945836_14488664
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/755021754547869727_6250293
It's all about the white base color this summer, so just adding a few red and blue dots, like @nailsbyleighann, makes for easy Fourth of July nails.
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/752515979804955547_764636299
Show your patriotic pride by coating on this splatter effect over red, white and blue nails like @nmdumbas09 did here.
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/753714213549441597_175239543
Get this super creative look that @sliu54 created by using a sponge to apply your red, white, and blue nail polish.
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/753610097065847350_369644217
Change out your french tip for a patriotic striped tip, like @littlelotte8 demonstrates.
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/753748122129298407_26857203
A simple clear coat with patriotic dot tips, like @olganic4 did here, is a great way to show USA pride on the Fourth!
Photo:
https://pro.iconosquare.com/viewer.php#/detail/755049381921383832_236864952