4th of July Hair Accessories to Keep You Looking Chic

What are we looking forward to this 4th of July? Campfires, s’mores, fireworks, hotdogs, friends, family and cute-as-a-button hair accessories! This 4th be prepared for all of the fun in the sun with holiday inspired hair accessories to keep you looking chic even in the heat. We all know that the weather is going to be hot and sticky, so take our advice and use some of these accessories to keep cool.
We also know that red, white, and blue when put together can sometimes look, well, tacky, but we have you covered! We have compiled 15 different accessories that are sure to make you look patriotic while still remaining chic. Look through the slideshow above and let us know in the comment section below what you will be trying out!
Stars and stripes come together to create a cute alternative to the usual headband. (American Flag Headband, $3, BrandyMelvilleusa.com)
Have some flower power this fourth with these adorable bobby pins! (Gimme Couture Pearl Hair Clip-White, $3.99, Target.com)
Since it is going to be sweltering hot all across the US this holiday, use these hair ties to create a simple braid that will keep you cool the whole day. ( Satin and Mesh Ponytail Holders, $7.97, Charmingcharlie.com)
With these hot days you will not want your hair hanging in your face. Pull it back in this effortless, multicolored headband. (Two-Tone Braided Headwrap, $2.80, Forever21.com)
We love these little hair clips that you can use to pull back bangs or pieces of hair that just won't stay in place. (Americana Hair Clip Set, $9.97, Charmingcharlie.com)
Pull back your hair into a half-up-half-down style with help from these lace bobby pins. (Lace Flower Hair Pins, $7.97, Charmingcharlie.com)
Be chic and classy with this Coach hair scarf in a gorgeous blue print. (Coach Op Art Ombre Ponytail Scarf, $42, Coach.com)
Sparkle and shine from day to night this holiday! Careful though, you may just outshine the fireworks. ( Beaded Bow Headband, $4, Forever21.com)
Hop on the bow trend by wearing this adorable stretchy headband. ( Juicy Couture Leather Head Wrap, $40, Nordstrom.com)
Pick out red, white, and blue elastics to whisk your hair up into a perfectly unique ponytail! (Remington Elastics-Primary Colors, $5, Target.com)
Wear one, wear them all! The key is to have fun. ( Celebration Headband Trio, $4, Charmingcharlie.com)
You will be the center of attention at the neighborhood BBQ party with this bright red headband. ( Cherokee Rocket Red Headband, $5, Target.com)
Polka dot bow clips will make your backyard party fun and flirty! ( Full Tilt 2 Piece Polka Dot Bow Clips, $4.99, Tillys.com)
White is having a moment right now, so grab this headband and be a trendsetter. (Enchanting Eyelet Headband, $7.97, Charmingcharlie.com)
This is cute with a ponytail, or with your hair down. Either way, this headband will bring a lighthearted splash of color to any party. (Forever Young Wide Headband, $7.97,Charmingcharlie.com)