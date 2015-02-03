4 Weird Ways To Get Rid Of Dandruff

If you’ve ever dealt with dandruff, you know just how difficult it can be. Your hair becomes your worst enemy because it’s always filled with flakes, and no matter what dandruff shampoo you buy, nothing seems to solve your problem. Before you throw in the towel and accept that your scalp is set to always be dry, itchy, and irritated, hear us out first. Below, we have four weird ways to get rid of dandruff, all of which feature household products and are so crazy that they just might work.

1. Yogurt: As a common remedy for dry skin on the body, it’s no surprise that yogurt also works well on a dry scalp. While it is sort of a pain to completely rinse out, if you apply yogurt to your scalp as a mask, not only will it feel cooling and soothing, but it will also significantly reduce any flaking you may be experiencing.

2. Tea Tree Oil: If you want to rid yourself of dandruff, try massaging tea tree oil into your scalp. The tea tree oil acts as an anti-fungal that kills the bacteria causing the overproduction of the skin cells (which creates dandruff). When massaged into the scalp, tea tree oil will penetrate the hair follicles, unclog them, and kill the microorganisms that cause both itchy scalp and irritation.

3. Apple Cider Vinegar: Apple Cider Vinegar is an anti-inflammatory and antibacterial aid, which means it’s not only great for treating the side effects that come along with dandruff such an itching and irritation, but that it also treats the excess bacteria and yeast-like fungus which makes dandruff reoccur. Try rinsing your scalp with a one-to-one mix of apple cider vinegar to water.

4. Baking Soda: If you have oily hair and also suffer from dandruff, baking soda could be the product for you. Not only does baking soda help absorb excess oil in your hair, it also can clear out any excess flakes on the scalp as well. To incorporate baking soda into your hair care regimen, just add two to three tablespoons of it to a cup of warm water, mix well, and apply the paste onto your scalp and gently massage it in. Let it sit in your hair for just a few seconds, rinse it off, and you’ll be on you’re way to being flake-free in no time.