4 Ways To Use Hair Oil (Without The Greasy Residue)

Styling products can be confusing. Use too little and you don’t reap the benefits. Use too much and you lose that natural “don’t you just want to run your fingers through my hair?” look. With my fine texture I’ve always been wary of trying hair oils for fear I’d end up with greasy hair. (Seriously, who has time to wash it out when you go too far?) But with some trial and error, I’ve found four ways to get all the benefits of nutrient-rich oils and still have soft strands that are begging to be caressed.

Use In The Shower

Before you shampoo, apply a dollop of oil to the ends of wet hair. This will minimize the appear of split ends and make dry ends feel softer. After a minute or two, the oil will soak into your hair, and since you’re following with shampoo, your hair won’t be left with a greasy film.

Skip The Straightener

If you don’t have time to straighten, apply a small amount of oil before or after blow-drying to smooth out any frizz.

Forget Flyaways

Water can only do so much. To keep flyaways down, apply just a drop of oil to your index finger and lightly coat the wild strand.

Sleep It Off

For manageable hair in the morning without using heat tools, use oil as an overnight treatment. Apply a dime-sized amount of product a few inches below the roots and work down to the ends. Twist hair into a bun and wake up to moisturized, loose waves in the morning.

Hair Oils We’re Loving Right Now:

L’Oreal Paris Total Repair 5 Multi-Restorative Dry Oil ($6.99, lorealparisusa.com) – This lightweight formula absorbs instantly without the zero greasy residue.

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil ($48, oribe.com) — Not just a styling product, this argan oil/jasmine oil/shea butter blend stimulates the hair cuticle, providing hydrated, soft, stronger strands.

Dry Bar 100 Proof Smoothing Oil ($35, sephora.com) — From the makers of Dry Bar, this is your pre-blowout BFF. Add a few drops before blow drying and apply to dry strands throughout the day when needed.

