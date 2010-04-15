4 Things You Should Know About Veils

For years, you’ve pictured yourself walking down the aisle in the perfect wedding gown, the one that you’ve designed and redesigned in your head a million times. But chances are you haven’t given nearly as much thought to your veil. “Veils are the number one bridal accessory and you need to give yourself enough time to find a style that complements your gown,” says Dawn Mohr, David’s Bridal Accessory Style Expert. “It’s one of the most important finishing touches to your wedding look.” If you’ve started veil shopping already, you know the process can be daunting, with hundreds of veil styles vying to be your crowning glory. To help make your search easier, follow these tips.

1. Do your homework. Just like you do when shopping for your gown, start researching lengths, styles and colors of veil options. Before you hit the stores, scour your favorite magazines and websites. David’s Bridal Headpieces Style Guide helps you find a veil that matches your gown and has a good glossary of veil terms. Rip out tear sheets, print pages of styles you like and take them with you when you shop. But like a gown, you won’t know what you really love until you try them on. You may think you want a dramatic Cathedral length veil trailing behind you when actually a shorter, elbow-length style may be more flattering with your dress.

2. Consider your wedding hairstyle. “The same veil can look quite different depending on how you wear your hair on your wedding day,” says Mohr. Before you go shopping, come up with a plan for your wedding hairstyle. Even if you don’t know exactly how you’ll wear it, it will be helpful to tell the salesperson whether you’re considering a style that’s up, down, or somewhere in between. If you’ve had a trial run with the hairstylist, bring in a photo as well.

3. Don’t forget your face shape. Veils can take on a shape all their own. A Cathedral or Chapel style is long and narrow for example, while a shorter blusher veil looks square. The idea is to create a balance between the veil shape and your face shape. Don’t know your face shape? Take our face shape quiz!

4. Think about your venue. No doubt you considered the type of wedding you’re having when choosing your gown. Same applies to choosing a veil: different styles convey different levels of formality. Long veils (anywhere from knee-length to trailing behind like a train) are the most formal, perfect for a black-tie evening event, while medium length or shorter are more casual and fun.

