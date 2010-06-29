4 Steps To A Younger-Looking Body

Photo: iStock.com

When it comes to looking our youngest, we are obsessive about our face, and rightfully so. A fresh, radiant, wrinkle-free complexion gives the impression of health, beauty and youth. But watch out. The best anti-aging regimen isn’t just about preserving your skin from the neck up. Your body is just as susceptible to the signs of aging, yet most of us don’t bother with the most basic birthday suit maintenance. “Your hands, neck and chest show premature aging just as much as the face can these areas are noticed quickly and an immediate giveaway that someone is older,” says dermatologist Dr. Amy Wechsler.

Fortunately, there are some things you can do now to both minimize past damage and keep future aging at bay. Here’s some beauty tips to make your body look younger now:

1. Keep Hydrated At All Times

The secret to smooth, supple and glowing skin is all about hydration. Dry, lizard-like skin is more apt to look dull, lined and just plain worn-out. Use a super-hydrating body wash like Olay Total Effects 7-in-1 Advanced Anti-Aging Body Wash every time you shower. This super rich formula contains similar ingredients found in anti-aging facial skin care to not only hydrate, but also treat the signs of aging such as loss of elasticity and uneven skin tone. After your shower, slather on a creamy body lotion within the first three minutes of stepping out of the tub, when your skin is still damp. This will help your body absorb the moisturizers and lock them in.

2. But Go Easy On Your H2O Exposure

While hydration is key, too much exposure to water can actually damage your skin. “If you think of what rain over time does to the outside of your house stripping it of paint, insulation and accumulating rust that is what overexposure to water will do to your skin if you don’t take care of it,” says dermatologist Dr. Jeannette Graf. Minimize the amount of time you spend in the water by taking quick (read: less than 10 minutes) showers and skipping a day or two of showering each week. Be sure to use tepid (not scalding hot) water when you bathe as hot water can be extra drying on the skin.

3. Exfoliate, Exfoliate, Exfoliate!

The golden rule of facial skin care also applies to your bod. As dead skin cells accumulate, they can cause dull, tired-looking skin and breakouts. Use a scrub with sugar, salt or beads to help slough off those flakes and apply body creams with brightening fruit acids to keep skin soft, supple and radiant.

4. Always Be Aware Of Sun Exposure

No other factor speeds up skin damage quite like UV rays. “Sun exposure over time is the worst culprit for aging skin, causing wrinkles, sagging and uneven skin tone,” says Graf. Make sure your body is protected by applying sunscreen 30 minutes before you head out into the sun. Use broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 and be sure to reapply every two hours.

