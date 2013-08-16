4 Makeup Tips For Girls With Glasses

We’ve always thought those movie makeovers where the geeky girl loses her glasses and instantly becomes “hot” were super lame. Specs can be smokin’, as stars like Rashida Jones (our current beauty crush) prove. With this in mind, we asked Nick Barose, the celebrity makeup artist behind Rashida’s look here, for his tips to keep in mind when working with a framed face.

Use a soft shade to play up the eyes.

Dark frames like Rashida’s already add definition, Barose says, “so a heavier liner or smoky dark eyes will look ‘too much.’” Instead, choose a medium-toned neutral. “We went with soft lined eyes with a bronze tone to give just enough definition.” He used Shiseido Shimmering Cream Eye Color in Sable ($25, shiseido.com), a perfect not-too-bold shade.

Keep lashes streamlined.

“Lenses can accentuate and magnify any clumps,” Barose explains. Instead of using a volumizing mascara, which can read as too heavy when accentuated by glasses, “opt for a lengthening formula and be sure to comb and separate.”

Lighten up your concealer.

Just as lenses put lashes on display, they emphasize the under eye area, too. “Watch out for cakey concealer under the eyes,” says Barose. “Opt for sheer, light reflective pigment concealer.” His favorite? Votre Vu Love Me Deux Moisture Tint & Concealer ($43, votrevu.com).

Prettify the look.

Since thick frames like Rashida’s can read masculine, “Add a feminine girly touch in contrast to dark glasses with pretty cheeks and lip stains in berries or melon shades,” advises Barose. Try his pick, Jouer Tint in Orchid ($20, jouercosmetics.com), a cranberry cream shade that can be used on both lips and cheeks.

What do you think of Rashida Jones’ glasses?

