4 Genius Makeup Finds for Lazy People

Looking pretty takes time, sure. But thanks to these multitasking products, you can get out the door faster and just look like you spent hours in front of the mirror. Eventually you’ll have everyone asking, “How does she do it?”

Clinique Chubby Stick Shadow Tint for Eyes ($16, nordstrom.com)

The latest launch from Clinique offers a pigment-rich cream eye shadow in the form of a stick, so you can make your eyes pop without messing around with powders and makeup brushes. Swipe it on at the lash line and smudge with your finger for an effortless smoky eye.

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind The Lifter Foundation ($11.99, maybelline.com)

Think of this foundation as your opportunity to hit the snooze button one more time. The gel-like formula blends easily while offering great coverage and lifting properties. Plus, there’s a primer built right in, so you can just slap it on and go!

Benefit Fine One One ($30, benefit.com)

Who has time for additional brighteners and luminizers after having to apply foundation and powders? This easy-to-use stick gives you the perfect amount of color and luminosity on your cheeks with one swipe and a little finger blending. You can even use it on your lips for pop of color.

Per-fekt Brow Perfection Gel ($22, sephora.com)

Instead of having to brush your brows, fill them in and apply a setting gel, this tinted brow perfector packs all three steps in one. It comes in three shades to match any hair color.

Read more: Foolproof Kits For Makeup Virgins