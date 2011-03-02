StyleCaster
4 Favorite Razors For The Warmer Weather

Now that it’s March and warmer weather might be approaching, the days of shaving once a week are coming to an end. Sorry guys, it happens, we’re busy people. In order to make our lives a little bit easier, having a razor that both accurately does it’s job, and moisturizes your lovely gams is a must. I’ve been quite a devout user of the Venus razor since I begged my mom to start shaving as a young one (or okay, just started doing it without asking), but in recent years have come across a few others that have stolen my heart.

Below you’ll find the answers to your razor problems no more nicks, dry legs, or wasting 20 minutes in the shower.

This 4 blade razor gives you an extremely close shave, but has a great moisturizing strip that not only protects, but also keeps your skin soft and smooth. (Noxzema Spa Shave 4-Blade Shavers, $5.99, walgreens.com)

Schick’s razor lathers up with a “moisturizing solid” leaving no need for shaving cream. This new edition is also scented in both the solid and the handle. (Schick Intuition Plus Renewing Moisture Razor with Pomegranate Extract, $10.49, cvs.com)

Couldn’t leave out Venus their latest razor, the Embrace, brags 5 razors for an uber close shave and a “ribbon” moisturizing strip to give you silky smooth legs, always. (Gilette Venus Embrace Razor, $10.79, walgreens.com)

The Bic shimmer razor has cocoa butter in the moisture strip for an extra smooth shave and the contoured handle helps with control. (Bic Soleil Shimmer Razor, $6.99, cvs.com)

