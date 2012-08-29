4 Fall Makeup Looks You HAVE to Try (At Least Once)

These runway-inspired looks are guaranteed to be big this season, but like all directional trends, they may require you to break out of your beauty comfort zone. Fear not! We consulted two of the most helpful pros in the biz to get their tips for pulling off fall’s coolest makeup.

Autumn Leaves

“Walk through the warm side of the color wheel and bring that autumnal fire to your makeup,” says Jenn Karsten, head of education for Make Up For Ever, who’s loving colors like “ochre, pumpkin, brick and pomegranate” on eyes and lips this season.

Pull it off: To make unexpected oranges and reds work on lids (which, let’s face it, can be challenging), Karsten advises using matte powder shadows or cream textures with minimal shimmer for the most up-to-date look. Start with a sheer wash of color, and “ground” the look with black or chocolate brown eyeliner.

Get the look: Revlon Just Bitten Kissable Balm Stain in Crush ($7.69, target.com); M.A.C. Marche Aux Puces Eye Shadow x 2 ($27.50, maccosmetics.com).

Lips Go Deep

This season, the statement lip is “toughened up a bit,” says Karsten. “It’s not your classic red—you’re getting into mulberries, Bordeaux, smoky eggplant, blue-toned reds.”

Pull it off: A canvas of flawless skin is central to making this look work, since a dark lip draws attention to any redness on the face. Also helpful: lip gloss. Celebrity makeup artist Napoleon Perdis notes, “Dark colors can tend to make the lips appear smaller, so for those women that want to wear the trend but maintain beautiful pouty lips, pop a dab of gloss on the center of the bottom lip to reflect the light and give the appearance of a fuller lip.”

Get the look: CoverGirl Queen Collection Lipcolor in Fine Wine ($6.99, drugstore.com); Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat Foundation ($55, neimanmarcus.com).

Blue-Eyed Girl

A shock of ultramarine, cobalt or turquoise is the must-have accent piece this season.

Pull it off: Try the trend with eyeliner. “You’ll get a shot of color without making that commitment to full-on shadow,” says Perdis. “Make the liner thicker toward the outer corner for a party-perfect look. You can also add a touch of drama by adding shimmer to your lash line.” The key to not looking like a cartoon character? “Don’t go for glam all over,” advises Karsten. Keep cheeks and lips toned down to give blue liner the biggest impact.

Get the look: NP Set Day-to-Night Liner Duo in La Paz ($15, Target); Make Up For Ever Aqua Cream 20 ($23, sephora.com); Estee Lauder Pure Color Gelee Powder Eye Shadow in Fire Sapphire ($24, esteelauder.com).

The New Nude

Pack summer’s bronze tones away with your flip flops; fall’s nude face is all about a more ethereal glow. Perdis says, “Glowing, youthful skin teamed with flushed cheeks, strong brows and messy updos made for an alluring combination of sweet and sexy on the runway.”

Pull it off: To create a luminous base, start with a primer that has light-reflecting properties. “Not to prime is a crime!” Perdis says. “When skin is prepped and primed, you can get away with a more minimal base.” And remember, the look is nude, not bare. Add cream blush and a pale pink lipstick to keep from looking washed out.

Get the look: Dior Nude Rouge Lipstick in Charnelle ($32, nordstrom.com); Korres Cheek Butter in Philia Rose ($25, sephora.com).

What makeup look are you dying to try this fall?