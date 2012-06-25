StyleCaster
3-in-1 Vacation Basics

3-in-1 Vacation Basics

Amanda Elser
3-in-1 Vacation Basics
Vacation is all about relaxing and making your life easy, so why put more stress on yourself with an oversized suitcase? When packing for your summer vacation, be sure to include these three-in-one summer essentials to get the most out of everything in your bag. Nothing gets us more excited than being able to find the many usages for all of our favorite products, and lucky for you, we’ve done all the research for you! Need that perfect dress to wear more than once on your island getaway? Or a purse you can use for day or night? We’ve laid it all out for you.

Of course, it starts with your hair: Whether you forgot your curling iron, or you just want to take a break from the styling for the weekend, a sleek ponytail is the exact look you will need for all of your getaways. Dove celebrity hair stylist Mark Townsend tells us how we can get this three-in-one look at home.  Follow his step-by-step instructions below to get this sleek and simple ponytail that will take you from the beach, to shopping to dinner!

Step One: Begin with a few drops of  Dove® Style+Care™ Frizz-Free Shine Cream-Serum to nourish hair and smooth ﬂyaways.

Step Two: After you’ve blow dried your hair with a round brush, gather hair into a tight ponytail at the back of the head and secure with an elastic.

Step Three: Take a small piece from the ponytail and wrap it around the elastic. Secure that piece with a bobby pin on the underside of the ponytail.

Step Four: To give hair a ﬁnal touch of smoothness, run a ﬂat iron over the strands.

Step Five: Finish with  Dove® Style+Care™ Strength & Shine Extra Hold Hairspray to keep the ponytail really sleek and in place all day and evening.

Check out the slideshow above to see what other three-in-one products you shouldn’t leave home without this season!

Our Beauty and The Beach series highlights the biggest trends and beach-perfect looks for summer. For more information on our relationship with Dove® Style+Care™: cmp.ly/3

1 of 8

Check out the slideshow to see what three-in-one products you shouldn’t leave home without this season!

Strapless, one shoulder, or halter – the ways you could wear this Victoria Secret Multi-way Maxi Dress ($98.00) are endless!

Photo: /Victoria's Secret

Large Bead Wrap Bracelet by Chan Luu ($152.00). This beaded bracelet is the perfect arm candy for any look, but you could even use it as a headband or hair tie if you were in a pinch!

Photo: /Chan Luu

Lauren by Ralph Lauren Island Ombre Pareo ($64.00). You should never leave home without a pop of neon in your suitcase. This Ralph Lauren swimsuit cover-up is the perfect accessory for your day at the beach. Swim cover-up, skirt or hair wrap – there is no shortage of ideas when it comes to this piece.

Photo: /Lauren by Ralph Lauren

If it’s not broke, don’t fix it. Benefit’s Benetint ($29.00) has been a cosmetic staple for years, and it’s not hard to see why. This little jar of magic can get you days and days of stained lips and cheeks in the perfect hue.

Photo: /Benefit

Nothing is uglier than a mess of bulky hair ties on a ladies wrist, that is why Goody’s Double Wear Elastic Bracelets are the perfect fashion and beauty accessory for any girl on the go.

Photo: /Goody

Cross body bag by day, dainty clutch by night. This J.Crew Tillary Purse is all you will need to go from a day in the sun to a night about town.

Photo: /J. Crew

O by Oscar de la Renta Solid Oversized Wrap ($38.00). To keep the heat off your head during a long drive, to keeping you warm in a chilly airplane, a lady should never travel without her oversized scarf.

Photo: /O by Oscar de la Renta

