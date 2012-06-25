3-in-1 Vacation Basics

Vacation is all about relaxing and making your life easy, so why put more stress on yourself with an oversized suitcase? When packing for your summer vacation, be sure to include these three-in-one summer essentials to get the most out of everything in your bag. Nothing gets us more excited than being able to find the many usages for all of our favorite products, and lucky for you, we’ve done all the research for you! Need that perfect dress to wear more than once on your island getaway? Or a purse you can use for day or night? We’ve laid it all out for you.

Of course, it starts with your hair: Whether you forgot your curling iron, or you just want to take a break from the styling for the weekend, a sleek ponytail is the exact look you will need for all of your getaways. Dove celebrity hair stylist Mark Townsend tells us how we can get this three-in-one look at home. Follow his step-by-step instructions below to get this sleek and simple ponytail that will take you from the beach, to shopping to dinner!

Step One: Begin with a few drops of Dove® Style+Care™ Frizz-Free Shine Cream-Serum to nourish hair and smooth ﬂyaways.

Step Two: After you’ve blow dried your hair with a round brush, gather hair into a tight ponytail at the back of the head and secure with an elastic.

Step Three: Take a small piece from the ponytail and wrap it around the elastic. Secure that piece with a bobby pin on the underside of the ponytail.

Step Four: To give hair a ﬁnal touch of smoothness, run a ﬂat iron over the strands.

Step Five: Finish with Dove® Style+Care™ Strength & Shine Extra Hold Hairspray to keep the ponytail really sleek and in place all day and evening.

