Some “3-Free” Nail Polishes Aren’t 3-Free At All

A Department of Toxic Substances Control in California report released Tuesday determined that many of the nail polishes that claimed to be 3-free or free of the “toxic trio” of dangerous substances (toluene, dibutyl phthalate (DBP) and formaldehyde) actually still contain one or two of the chemicals in high levels.

The chemicals have been linked to birth defects, development problems and other illnesses, such as asthma, when people have been exposed to large quantities of them, which is why these 3-free nail polish lines have become such an instant success. But according to the Department of Toxic Substances Control, the mislabeled nail products have the potential to harm thousands of women who work in more than 48,000 nail salons in California — and their customers.

Ten out of twelve randomly selected polishes that claimed to be free of toluene actually contained it, with four of the products having “dangerously high levels.” Even more alarming, the report also found that five of seven products that claimed to be “free of the toxic three” actually included one or more of the agents. The products mislabeled include: Sation 99 basecoat, Sation 53 red-pink nail color, Dare to Wear nail lacquer, Chelsea 650 Baby’s Breath Nail Lacquer, New York Summer Nail Color, Paris Spicy 298 nail lacquer, Sunshine nail lacquer, Cacie Light Free Gel Basecoat, Cacie Sun Protection Topcoat, Golden Girl Topcoat, Nail Art Top-N-Seal and High Gloss Topcoat.

A decision has yet to be made by the state attorney general’s office on the matter since the chemicals themselves are not illegal in the US. Do you think these companies should get in trouble for misleading consumers? Let us know in the comment section below!

