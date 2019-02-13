The 3-D Instagram Inspo You Need to Master 2019’s Boldest Nail Trend

Scroll To See More Images

Though I’m in the minority that prefers a minimal or completely bare manicure, it seems the rest of the world is taking Cardi B.’s lead. That is, they’re going all in with the type of nail art that requires an entirely new method for unbuttoning your pants and typing on a computer. Though 3D nail art isn’t some new invention, I think we can all agree its popularity reached new heights last year, thanks in small part to the high-profile work of Cardi’s manicurist Jenny Bui.

Her beaded and studded creations have been featured virtually everywhere, including the rapper’s Instagram, where she never fails to upload a mani-gram that rarely requires Kira-Kira effects. Beyond the Cardi effect, other experts have also predicted color and texture would reign supreme through 2019. Besides your standard bold colors, glitter top coats and textured surfaces are becoming the standard for nail art. In short: out with the basic and in with the extravagant.

Nails embellished with beads and studs are not going anywhere,” Lauren B Beauty CEO and Founder Lauren Berkovitz previously told StyleCaster. “I always say nails should be your best accessory, and now we are seeing jewelry combined literally on your fingertips.” If you don’t believe her, simply search the hashtag #nailart on Instagram and prepare to be overwhelmed in the best way possible. If you’re planning to give your digits the high-fashion treatment, here’s a little inspiration to get you started.

