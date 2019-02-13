The 3-D Instagram Inspo You Need to Master 2019’s Boldest Nail Trend

Scroll To See More Images
Though I’m in the minority that prefers a minimal or completely bare manicure, it seems the rest of the world is taking Cardi B.’s lead. That is, they’re going all in with the type of nail art that requires an entirely new method for unbuttoning your pants and typing on a computer. Though 3D nail art isn’t some new invention, I think we can all agree its popularity reached new heights last year, thanks in small part to the high-profile work of Cardi’s manicurist Jenny Bui.
Her beaded and studded creations have been featured virtually everywhere, including the rapper’s Instagram, where she never fails to upload a mani-gram that rarely requires Kira-Kira effects. Beyond the Cardi effect, other experts have also predicted color and texture would reign supreme through 2019. Besides your standard bold colors, glitter top coats and textured surfaces are becoming the standard for nail art. In short: out with the basic and in with the extravagant.
Nails embellished with beads and studs are not going anywhere,” Lauren B Beauty CEO and Founder Lauren Berkovitz previously told StyleCaster. “I always say nails should be your best accessory, and now we are seeing jewelry combined literally on your fingertips.” If you don’t believe her, simply search the hashtag #nailart on Instagram and prepare to be overwhelmed in the best way possible. If you’re planning to give your digits the high-fashion treatment, here’s a little inspiration to get you started.
View this post on Instagram
💐Natural nails-gel #obukazanokte #edukacjazanokte #novisad #beograd #nails #nailstagram #nailsofinstagram #notpolish #manicure #artnails #fashionnails #nailart #nailswag #instanails #nailporn #nokti #wedding #stylishnails #naildesign #weddingnails #srbija #ombrenails #glitternails #nailsonfleek #nailpro #nailsmagazine #nailartist #nailfashion #nailsdone #nailsdid
Pretty in pink.
All gold everything.
Tie it with a bow.
View this post on Instagram
A different angle of my #studded #gradient #negativespacenails for New Years Eve/Day on my right hand. I was so smitten with the crystal gradient nails from a few days ago (a little down my feed) & wanted to do it again but this time changing the material. You might not like this 😐 but trust me with the right outfit these are 👌! Closeup of these in my previous post. #conceptualnailart
Ravishing rhinestones.
XOXO.
View this post on Instagram
R E D V Y B Z 😍👀 TOTALLY inspired by the beautiful @elize_nails @glitterplanetuk - Nail Forms, Galaxy Aqua Brush @nailmateuk - Super Gloss DISCOUNT CODE for Glitter Planet & Nail Mate ^ KIM5 @valentinobeautypure - Crystal Clear, Candy Apple & VC #6 @angelcrystals9 - Swarovski Crystals • • • #nails #nailtech #nailfie #nailporn #nailart #notpolish #nailsofinsta #acrylicnails #nailpro #nailaddict #nailstagram #nailgame #glitter #glitternails #pride #naildesigns #killernails #nailstoinspire #nailsofinstagram #showscratch #followme #blingnails #nailsdone #manchesternails #nailinspo #glitterplanetuk #glittertribe
Rhinestones and negative space.
Gecko goals.
View this post on Instagram
💅🏼 Аппаратный маникюр и покрытие гель-лаком __________ ✔Цвет: #lunaill13 ✔Дизайн: #фольгананогтях #стразы __________ #nailart #nailartrzn #ногти #ногтирязань #ногти62 #nails #nailsrzn #nails62 #nail #nailrzn #nail62 #маникюр #маникюррязань #аппаратныйманикюр #аппаратныйманикюррязань #дизайнногтейрязань #голубойманикюр
Tiffany blue.
Chrome tips.
Crescent-shaped glitter.
Foiled flowers.
View this post on Instagram
So much bling. Who want to get fro bling queen. What do u guy think about this set. ________________________________________________________ ————————————————————————@jennys_spa_bx #jennysecret #nailartist #glowinthedark #newartist #nailtechnician #nailwow #glowinthedark #nailpolishaddict #naillaquer #swarovski @dreamtimecreations #nailsoftheday #nailsoftheweek #nailsonpoint #nailfashion #bostonnails #nailgame # weednails #makeuptutorial #nudenails #nailsonfleek
Bling-bling.
View this post on Instagram
.________________________________________________________ ————————————————————————@jennys_spa_bx #jennysecret #nailartist #glowinthedark #newartist #nailtechnician #nailwow #glowinthedark #nailpolishaddict #naillaquer #swarovski @dreamtimecreations #nailsoftheday #nailsoftheweek #nailsonpoint #nailfashion #bostonnails #nailgame #makeuptutorial #nudenails #nailsonfleek
Pink and pointed.
Simple studs.
Designer tips.