31 Days of Fitness: The Kneeling Scooter

Welcome to 31 Days of Fitness, where we bring you a targeted exercise move every day for the entire month, so you can build up your very own personal workout routine to your best body ever. Each move in this series was designed by former professional dancer and fitness guru Andrea Rogers, whose Xtend Barre studios have grown to 170 locations worldwide.

Her body lengthening and butt toning exercises can be done with no equipment, in the comfort of your own home! We’ve also enlisted model Julie Henderson (who has seven consecutive Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues under her belt, btw) to star in our easy to follow fitness gifs, making this the easiest workout plan you’ve ever had. Check out below for today’s move!

Today’s Move: The Kneeling Scooter

Start on all fours, hands under shoulders, knees under hips. Tuck toes under and hover knees off the floor. Draw one leg into chest and extend out to engage glutes for 8 reps. Then, hold extended position and pulse leg upward for 8 more reps. Repeat on the other side.