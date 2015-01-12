31 Days of Fitness: The Booty Fold Over

Welcome to 31 Days of Fitness, where we bring you a targeted exercise move every day for the entire month, so you can build up your very own personal workout routine to your best body ever. Each move in this series was designed by former professional dancer and fitness guru Andrea Rogers, whose Xtend Barre studios have grown to 170 locations worldwide.

Her body lengthening and butt toning exercises can be done with no equipment, in the comfort of your own home! We’ve also enlisted model Julie Henderson (who has seven consecutive Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues under her belt, btw) to star in our easy to follow fitness gifs, making this the easiest workout plan you’ve ever had. Check out below for today’s move!

Today’s Move: The Fold Over

Stand with feet together in parallel stance. Fold at your waist placing your folded arms on chair with your head resting on your hands. With your heels directly under hips and your toes under navel, soften your knees. Extend your leg parallel to floor straight behind your body for 8 reps. Bend your knee so that bottom of your foot is facing up, and extend your leg back to the start. Repeat this 8 times on each side.