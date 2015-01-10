31 Days of Fitness: Side Lifts

Welcome to 31 Days of Fitness, where we bring you a targeted exercise move every day for the entire month, so you can build up your very own personal workout routine to your best body ever. Each move in this series was designed by former professional dancer and fitness guru Andrea Rogers, whose Xtend Barre studios have grown to 170 locations worldwide.

Her body lengthening and butt toning exercises can be done with no equipment, in the comfort of your own home! We’ve also enlisted model Julie Henderson (who has seven consecutive Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues under her belt, btw) to star in our easy to follow fitness gifs, making this the easiest workout plan you’ve ever had. Check out below for today’s move!

Today’s Move: Side Lifts

Stand one arms length away from chair with feet in narrow 1st position. Place your inside forearm on the back of a chair and lift your outside arm to high 5th. Bend knees slightly and lift outside leg parallel to the floor (in line with hip). Hold working leg in line with hip and begin to circle the leg in small motions, emphasis on lifting the leg as you circle it, do this for 8 reps on each side. Flex your foot and lift the working leg a few inches from starting position and lower it only an inch down, concentrating on the lift, not the lowering. Repeat that for 16 reps.