31 Days of Fitness: Second Position Plié

Welcome to 31 Days of Fitness, where we bring you a targeted exercise move every day for the entire month, so you can build up your very own personal workout routine to your best body ever. Each move in this series was designed by former professional dancer and fitness guru Andrea Rogers, whose Xtend Barre studios have grown to 170 locations worldwide.

Her body lengthening and butt toning exercises can be done with no equipment, in the comfort of your own home! We’ve also enlisted model Julie Henderson (who has seven consecutive Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues under her belt, btw) to star in our easy to follow fitness gifs, making this the easiest workout plan you’ve ever had. Check out below for today’s move!

Today’s move is the Second Position Plié

With one hand on a chair, open your arms and feet to second position. This means standing with feet wider than your hips with toes turned out, and arms rounded held out at your sides. Bend your knees into a deep second position and hold it at your deepest challenge zone. Hold your body there as you life your left heel. Bend a little deeper, just an inch or so, twice. Repeat this with your right heel. To advance the move, lift both heels as you plié. Repeat for 16 repetitions.