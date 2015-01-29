31 Days of Fitness: Passe Plank with Push Up

Welcome to 31 Days of Fitness, where we bring you a targeted exercise move every day for the entire month, so you can build up your very own personal workout routine to your best body ever. Each move in this series was designed by former professional dancer and fitness guru Andrea Rogers, whose Xtend Barre studios have grown to 170 locations worldwide.

Her body lengthening and butt toning exercises can be done with no equipment, in the comfort of your own home! We’ve also enlisted model Julie Henderson (who has seven consecutive Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues under her belt, btw) to star in our easy to follow fitness gifs, making this the easiest workout plan you’ve ever had. Check out below for today’s move!

Today’s Move: Passe Plank with Push Up

Start with your legs together in plank stance on floor with arms extended and hands directly under the shoulders. Draw the right knee into a side passé. Then extend the leg from passé to side extension. Bend back to passe. And finally extend leg to starting position. Do this 16 times on each side.